‘Are your 3,681 staffers running shifts at the Jubilee House?’ — Franklin Cudjoe quizzes Akufo-Addo

President of the IMANI Africa policy think tank, Franklin Cudjoe has called on the government to cut costs rather than introduce new taxes or seek loans to compensate for lost revenue from scrapping VAT on electricity.

In a post on Facebook on Monday, February 5, the policy advisor questioned the nearly four-fold increase in presidential staffers from 953 in 2017 to 3681 reported in 2024.

“Please reduce the size of staffers at the presidency. From 953 staffers in 2017 to 3681 in 2024? Why? Are they running shifts at Jubilee?" he asked.

Mr. Cudjoe cited the government's plans to engage the IMF after scrapping the controversial 15% VAT on power, which is expected to result in a revenue shortfall.

However, he advised the government to have alternatives to raising taxes or borrowing.

"Just reduce expenditure and cut back 6bn out of the estimated 12.5bn promised tax exemptions to alleged politically favoured companies," Cudjoe stated.