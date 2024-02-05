Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

‘Are your 3,681 staffers running shifts at the Jubilee House?’ — Franklin Cudjoe quizzes Akufo-Addo

Headlines Are your 3,681 staffers running shifts at the Jubilee House? — Franklin Cudjoe quizzes Akufo-Addo
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

President of the IMANI Africa policy think tank, Franklin Cudjoe has called on the government to cut costs rather than introduce new taxes or seek loans to compensate for lost revenue from scrapping VAT on electricity.

In a post on Facebook on Monday, February 5, the policy advisor questioned the nearly four-fold increase in presidential staffers from 953 in 2017 to 3681 reported in 2024.

“Please reduce the size of staffers at the presidency. From 953 staffers in 2017 to 3681 in 2024? Why? Are they running shifts at Jubilee?" he asked.

Mr. Cudjoe cited the government's plans to engage the IMF after scrapping the controversial 15% VAT on power, which is expected to result in a revenue shortfall.

However, he advised the government to have alternatives to raising taxes or borrowing.

"Just reduce expenditure and cut back 6bn out of the estimated 12.5bn promised tax exemptions to alleged politically favoured companies," Cudjoe stated.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

2 minutes ago

Ya-Na Abubakari Mahama II I hope you’re not coming back just for our money – Ya-Na questions Mahama

23 minutes ago

NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia 2024 elections: ‘More than 35% of NPP supporters don’t trust Bawumia to fix econ...

25 minutes ago

Felix Kwakye Ofosu There’s no escape for hapless talkative Bawumia after failing catastrophically –...

28 minutes ago

Opana Mahama has never believed in a better Ghana agenda – Koku Anyidoho ‘Opana’ Mahama has never believed in a better Ghana agenda – Koku Anyidoho

44 minutes ago

Lynch me if Mahama doesn't choose Leslie Tamakloe as running mate and wins 2024 elections – Apostle Kwabena Owusu Adjei Lynch me if Mahama doesn't choose Leslie Tamakloe as running mate and wins 2024 ...

1 hour ago

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Dan Kweku Botwe ‘Akufo-Addo didn't sack 24 MMDCEs because they didn't support Bawumia’ — Dan Bot...

2 hours ago

'You've deviated from your core values; succumbed to greed, corruption with no integrity' — NPP-Spain Youth Organiser resigns 'You've deviated from your core values; succumbed to greed, corruption with no i...

2 hours ago

Are your 3,681 staffers running shifts at the Jubilee House? — Franklin Cudjoe quizzes Akufo-Addo ‘Are your 3,681 staffers running shifts at the Jubilee House?’ — Franklin Cudjoe...

2 hours ago

Im not going to be around for the elections so dont panic — Namibia's interim President assures ‘I’m not going to be around for the elections so don’t panic’ — Namibia's interi...

3 hours ago

AFP - SEYLLOU Senegalese parliament votes on new presidential election date amid protests

Just in....
body-container-line