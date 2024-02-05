Rivexcel and American Hospital Dubai forge strategic partnership to expand healthcare access across Africa

05.02.2024 LISTEN

RivExcel, a leading player in global business solutions, has officially entered into a transformative strategic partnership with American Hospital Dubai, solidifying a commitment to enhancing healthcare accessibility across Sub-Saharan Africa.

American Hospital Dubai confirmed this while announcing the opening of its three medical tourism representative offices in Nigeria in 2024 as part of an expansion plan of 30 offices across crucial African and Eastern European locations. The initiative supports the UAE’s efforts to be the global medical tourism hub.

The partnership, marked by a historic signing ceremony on January 31, 2024, in Dubai, had in attendance amongst others, Mr Buti Al Mulla, Chairman of the Boards of Directors of Mohamed & Obaid AlMulla Group, Sherif Beshara, Group CEO of Mohamed & Obaid AlMulla Group and American Hospital Dubai, Dr Marwan AlMulla, CEO of Health Regulation Sector at Dubai Health Authority (DHA). Tonye Princewill, Executive Chairman of RivExel, and Tayyibat Mohammed, Nigerian Consul General in Dubai. This signifies a pivotal moment in healthcare diplomacy.

RivExcel will leverage its extensive network throughout Africa to establish and manage Representative Offices, starting with the inaugural office in Lagos, Nigeria. This strategic move aims to bring world-class healthcare services closer to the African population.

The Representative Office in Lagos will serve as a hub for disseminating American Hospital Dubai's renowned healthcare services, fostering a stronger connection between the hospital and the diverse communities in Sub-Saharan Africa. The collaboration is set to revolutionize the healthcare landscape by providing cutting-edge medical solutions and expertise to a broader audience.

In the coming months, RivExcel plans to replicate this success with the establishment of another Representative Office in Abuja, solidifying the commitment to reach various regions within Africa. This expansion will facilitate greater access to premium healthcare services, reflecting both organizations' dedication to enhancing global health outcomes.

Commenting on the partnership, The Executive Chairman of RivExcel, stated, "This strategic alliance embodies our shared vision to make high-quality healthcare services accessible to everyone, especially in regions that need it the most. RivExcel is proud to be part of this groundbreaking initiative with American Hospital Dubai, and we are confident that these Representative Offices will become beacons of exceptional healthcare in Sub-Saharan Africa."

American Hospital Dubai echoed this sentiment, with Sherif Beshara, Group CEO of American Hospital Dubai, saying, “The UAE has successfully consolidated its position as one of the premier global medical tourism destinations. It enjoys growing international trust in its healthcare sector, excelling in delivering distinctive experiences, and launching numerous initiatives to attract global medical tourists. The UAE’s expertise, innovation, high healthcare standards, and collaborations enhance its international standing in this field."

“American Hospital Dubai is committed to providing advanced medical technologies and collaborating with global experts in life sciences. It reflects our dedication to innovation, cutting-edge, multi-specialty healthcare services, and our commitment to patient safety and satisfaction,” Beshara added.

This strategic partnership between RivExcel and American Hospital Dubai signifies a bold step towards bridging healthcare gaps and contributing to the well-being of communities in Sub-Saharan Africa. Both organizations are poised to shape the future of healthcare delivery, fostering a legacy of excellence and accessibility for generations to come.