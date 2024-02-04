Namibia's President Dr Hage G. Geingob dies at age 82

Namibia is mourning the loss of its President, Dr Hage G. Geingob, who passed away early this morning at the age of 82.

In a statement via the official X account of the country's Presidency on Sunday, February 4, Acting President Ngolou Mbumba announced Geingob's death and offered condolences to his family and the Namibian people.

"It is with utmost sadness and regret that I inform you that our beloved Dr. Hage G. Geingob, the President of the Republic of Namibia has passed on today, Sunday 4 February 2024 at around 00h04 at Lady Pohamba Hospital where he was receiving medical treatment from his medical team," said the statement in part.

Geingob had been hospitalized for an undisclosed illness, according to the statement.

While his medical team fought to save his life, Mbumba said "regrettably, notwithstanding the team’s spirited effort to save his life, sadly, fellow Namibians, President Geingob passed on."

As one of the founding fathers of modern Namibia, Geingob leaves behind a formidable legacy.

He played a key role in Namibia's liberation struggle and was instrumental in drafting the country's constitution after independence in 1990 and became its first Prime Minister.

Elected President in 2014 and re-elected in 2019, Geingob steered Namibia for close to a decade and was seen as someone who promoted national unity and development.

"The Namibian nation has lost a distinguished servant of the people, a liberation struggle icon, the chief architect of our constitution and the pillar of the Namibian house," said Mbumba in his tribute.

The late President’s funeral arrangement is expected to be announced in the coming days.

Announcement of the Passing of H.E Dr Hage G. Geingob, President of the Republic of Namibia, 04 February 2024

Fellow Namibians,

Fellow Namibians,

The Namibian nation has lost a distinguished servant of the people, a liberation struggle icon, the chief architect of our constitution and the pillar of the Namibian house. At this moment of deepest sorrow, I appeal to the nation to remain calm and collected while the Government attends to all necessary state arrangements, preparations and other protocols. Further announcements in this regard will be made.

While keeping the President’s bereaved family, and you, dear fellow Namibians, in our thoughts and prayers, Cabinet will convene with immediate effect in order to make the necessary state arrangements in this regard.

May the Soul of our beloved Dr Hage G. Geingob Rest in Eternal Peace.

H.E. DR NANGOLO MBUMBA

ACTING PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF NAMIBIA.

