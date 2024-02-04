Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

'Give Bawumia a fair hearing like we did for Mahama when he was Vice President; Bawumia be a better President' — Kofi Bentil to Ghanaians

Headlines Kofi Bentil, Vice President of IMANI Africaleft and 2024 NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia
8 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Kofi Bentil, Vice President of IMANI Africa[left] and 2024 NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Kofi Bentil, a Vice President of policy think tank Imani Africa, is calling on Ghanaians to give Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia a fair hearing and vote for him to become President too.

He argues that John Dramani Mahama, who was Vice President was also given a fair hearing of the things he promised to do by allowing him to become the President.

In a post on Facebook Saturday, February 3, Mr. Bentil argued that Bawumia deserves same objective look given his role as Vice President which limited him in shape policy directly.

"Every man deserves a fair hearing. We gave Prez Mahama a chance to be President, the least we can do is give Dr Bawumia a fair and objective hearing," said the policy advisor.

“He is not President, and has never been President! I have no doubt he will be better!" he argued.

Mr. Bentil pointed out that a Vice President position in Ghana is powerless.

“The VP position in Ghana, apart from standing in when the President is away (and he can’t make any serious decisions), it is totally powerless! he is like an advisor! There’s a good reason Kwame Nkrumah refused to have a Vice President!" he stated.

According to him, per the constraints of the Vice President role, Ghanaians should not prejudge Bawumia's potential as President based on his current position and the nation’s economic situation.

“I trust VP Bawumia. Because he has been the best VP ever. Even under trying circumstances, he has shown himself not corrupt and indeed has been effective in delivering some crucial transformations.

"All the rest of us need to do, is give the man a fair hearing. Of course, you’re entitled to your choice but you cheat yourself if you close your ears," he emphasised.

232024114854-wbreuigtto-a8878160-0b2b-4900-b842-2f96c075bc72.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

8 hours ago

Wontumi L and Kokosohene R Wontumi, Kokosohene feud: Let Antoa shrine kill whoever is found guilty – Region...

8 hours ago

The alleged gang leader arrested by the Police Teshie Chieftancy Issues: Gang leader arrested with unregistered gun

8 hours ago

Kofi Bentil, Vice President of IMANI Africaleft and 2024 NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia 'Give Bawumia a fair hearing like we did for Mahama when he was Vice President; ...

9 hours ago

- Source: Madagascar: giant tortoises have returned 600 years after they were wiped out

9 hours ago

Capture d'cran Facebook Macky Sall France calls for postponed Senegal vote to be held 'as soon as possible'

9 hours ago

Kelvin Ogome Using human waste to power green energy in Kenya's Kibera slum

14 hours ago

Namibian President Hage Geingob has died in hospital at the age of 82 weeks after revealing that he was receiving treatment for cancer. By Phill Magakoe AFPFile Namibia's President Hage Geingob dies in hospital

14 hours ago

Late Namibian President Dr Hage G. Geingob Namibia's President Dr Hage G. Geingob dies at age 82

19 hours ago

Oumar Diakite 2R of Ivory Coast takes his shirt off -- which led to him being sent off --as he celebrates scoring the winner against Mali in an Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final. By Issouf SANOGO AFP Last-gasp AFCON triumph for I. Coast, S. Africa also reach semis

19 hours ago

Ronwen Williams' heroics earned South Africa a place in the Africa Cup of Nations last four. By FRANCK FIFE AFP Williams heroics take South Africa into Cup of Nations semi-finals

Just in....
body-container-line