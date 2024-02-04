'Give Bawumia a fair hearing like we did for Mahama when he was Vice President; Bawumia be a better President' — Kofi Bentil to Ghanaians

Kofi Bentil, a Vice President of policy think tank Imani Africa, is calling on Ghanaians to give Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia a fair hearing and vote for him to become President too.

He argues that John Dramani Mahama, who was Vice President was also given a fair hearing of the things he promised to do by allowing him to become the President.

In a post on Facebook Saturday, February 3, Mr. Bentil argued that Bawumia deserves same objective look given his role as Vice President which limited him in shape policy directly.

"Every man deserves a fair hearing. We gave Prez Mahama a chance to be President, the least we can do is give Dr Bawumia a fair and objective hearing," said the policy advisor.

“He is not President, and has never been President! I have no doubt he will be better!" he argued.

Mr. Bentil pointed out that a Vice President position in Ghana is powerless.

“The VP position in Ghana, apart from standing in when the President is away (and he can’t make any serious decisions), it is totally powerless! he is like an advisor! There’s a good reason Kwame Nkrumah refused to have a Vice President!" he stated.

According to him, per the constraints of the Vice President role, Ghanaians should not prejudge Bawumia's potential as President based on his current position and the nation’s economic situation.

“I trust VP Bawumia. Because he has been the best VP ever. Even under trying circumstances, he has shown himself not corrupt and indeed has been effective in delivering some crucial transformations.

"All the rest of us need to do, is give the man a fair hearing. Of course, you’re entitled to your choice but you cheat yourself if you close your ears," he emphasised.