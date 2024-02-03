Modern Ghana logo
Ghana now importing cocoa beans?

The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has approved the importation of cocoa beans from neighbouring Cote d'Ivoire and Nigeria.

According to a letter dated January 22, 2024, and intercepted by ModernGhana News, Afrotropic Cocoa Processing Company Limited has been cleared to import 2,500 tonnes of cocoa beans from Cote d'Ivoire and 1,000 tonnes from Nigeria.

The letter, signed by Chief Executive of COCOBOD Joseph Boahen Aidoo, states that "Management has approved your request to import...This should however be done only by sea through the Tema Port."

Afrotropic is further required to provide details of vessel names, shipment schedules, quantities, and arrival dates/times.

The company is also required to obtain all necessary authorizations from Customs and other state institutions before the commencement of importation.

"You can count on our cooperation," Mr. Aidoo assured in the letter.

As the second largest cocoa producer globally, Ghana's move to import beans from its regional rivals makes it quite disturbing, particularly at a time when production has gone down due to the destruction of farmlands and existing cocoa trees by illegal mining activities that government has failed to fight successfully for the past years.

