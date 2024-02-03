Modern Ghana logo
GTEC ‘blocks’ UDS’ move to grant amnesty to students of 2006/2007 academic year

Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has instructed the Academic Board of the University for Development Studies (UDS) to withdraw its decision to grant amnesty to students who were not able to complete their programmes within the allowable grace period.

UDS, in a statement issued on January 31, 2024, announced its plans to grant amnesty to all Diploma, Degree, and Postgraduate students who were unable to complete their programmes of study within the stipulated time frame.

This amnesty extends to students who have been enrolled in UDS since the 2006/2007 academic year.

The decision came in as a relief for many students who, due to various reasons, could not finish their courses within the maximum grace period allowed.

The university has now opened its doors once again for these students, offering them a chance to complete their education.

However, GTEC, in a statement, gave the university up to February 20, 2024, to provide evidence to back its decision since it goes contrary to its policy.

“It is the position of the Commission that the decision be withdrawn and evidence presented to it by 20th February 2024 because it contravenes the university’s own policy on the maximum allowable period to graduate from a programme as well as the Commission’s established quality assurance principles in line with international best practice,” GTEC said in its statement.

