Dr. Kwamena Minta Nyarku commissions Kwawprow lorry station, renovates CHP Compound

The Member of Parliament for Cape Coast North Constituency, Hon Dr. Kwamena Minta Nyarku has commissioned a newly built taxi station and a renovated CHP Compound at Kwawprow community.

Ragga, as he is affectionately called, said these are part of his larger vision and quest to support infrastructural projects for his constituents.

In a short ceremony held on Saturday, 3rd February 2024 at Kwaprow Taxi Station, the Member of Parliament, together with the Chief of Kwaprow, Nana Kwesi Mensah III commissioned the projects.

The Cape Coast North Member of Parliament speaking at the function narrated that the land in question was for his friend. "I had to speak to him personally that the community needed to use the land for the construction of a market and a lorry station, and he has to relinquish it to the community," he said.

Dr. Minta Nyarku recounted the numerous developmental projects the NDC has done including Kwaprow Primary School built in 1996, Electricity by Lawyer Barton Oduro in 2000, Kwaprow Community Centre, Kwaprow CHP Compound, Kwaprow road to Ankaful, Water Project Extension by Dennis in 2015/16, Kwaprow main road was started by NDC in 2016 and Hon. Minta Nyarku lobbied for its completion.

Ragga recounted his works within his 3 years in office as his personal initiatives for which Kwawprow has benefited immensely. These include desks for all the basic schools, over 10 streetlights, 32 Wellington boots, school fees, clearing of dumpsite area, beneficiary of MP's first 3 months pay and beneficiary of MP's Christmas support.

Again, he said Kwawprow has also benefited from sewing machines for UCC chapter, entrepreneurship training programmes (biodigester, liquid soap and detergent production, etc), support for women programmes, 1 jersey and 1 football to support the youth gala, support for Kwaprow festival.

"Today, we are witnessing the renovation of the CHIPS compound (to improve primary health care delivery in the community) and the commissioning of the new Kwawprow Lorry Station. He also donated some streetlights to illuminate the new station and the renovated CHP compound.

"All I can say to the chiefs and people of Kwawprow is to remember me in their prayers to enable me to contribute my quota towards the fulfilment of all outstanding projects within the community and across the constituency", stated Ragga

The Vice Chair of the Kwawprow Cooperative Drivers Association, Mr. Frederick Edusah hinted that they are very elated that their demand has been met. "Indeed, we never expected this to materialise at this time and as such on behalf of my chair and the members of the association, I can only say God bless him and we cannot forget him when the need arises," stated the Vice Chair of the association.

The New Patriotic Party representative of Kwawprow, Mr. Kwesi Essoun revealed that times have changed, and they are here to support the good work of Dr. Kwamena Minta Nyarku. "I cannot say he hasn't done anything because that would make me appear very ungrateful. I can only commend the MP for what he has done for the community," he shared.

Nana Kwesi Mensah III, Odikro of Kwawpro sharing his views about the MP's initiative, avered that as someone who loves development had to go through a lot of hustle and with the help of the MP, the land owner agreed to give the land to the community for the taxi station and market projects.

He, however, added that the project is for the whole community, and he wouldn't entertain any partisan approach towards its management of the project stressing, "I'm very sure the community would remember him when the time comes. The station is for the whole community, but the drivers would be the most beneficiaries, and I urge them to develop the culture of maintenance for the station to serve its purpose."

Nana Kwesi Mensah III was accompanied by Queen of Kwawprow, Ohenbaa Afoa and Nana Nkwanta Otuba III, Kwawprow Sarki, Kwawprow Tufuhen, the linguists and some elders of the community and other inhabitants.

The National Democratic Congress party was represented by the Constituency women organiser, Constituency Communications Officer, some other Constituency Executives, ward Coordinators, Branch Executives, the Cape Coast South Communication Officer and some party members.