‘I'll help you get study leaves if voted as GRNMA Western Regional Chairman’ — Prince Anaba woo members

Prince A.K Anaba, the Municipal Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) Chairman for Aowin, has appealed to nurses in the Western and Western North regions to vote for him to become regional chairman in the upcoming elections.

Launching his campaign manifesto, Mr. Anaba said if elected as the new regional chairman, he will help empower members to further their education through increased study leave quotas and advocacy.

"Touring the length and breath of the country as National Executive Committee member, most of our members in this cadre complained they have sacrificed for years, they have served the required number of years and were not able to secure study leave," Mr. Anaba said.

He added that as national chairman, he was able to secure amnesty for members nationwide who studied without study leave.

Mr. Anaba said he would liaise with stakeholders in the twin regions to ensure members "get study leave to further their education."

The GRNMA chairman hopeful said he will transform the "ailing and truncated image" of the region through strong stakeholder engagement, good media relations, and prioritizing members' welfare if given the chance to lead.

"When you vote for me as your Regional Chairman to transform our region, sponsorship sourcing, strong western media Bureau, good stakeholders engagement and involvement, membership welfare driven, transparency and accountability will be my hallmark," Mr. Anaba said.

He asked members to ignore propaganda and vote for him based on his vision to empower and support nurses in the region.

Mr. Anaba said he is an "all-inclusive team leader" who will work with whoever members elect as an executive.

Isaac Donkor
