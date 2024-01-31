1 out of 10 young women had sex before turning age 15 – GSS Report

31.01.2024 LISTEN

A report released by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has shown that one out of ten women had their first sex before turning 15.

This was captured in the GSS’s Ghana Demographic and Health Survey 2022.

“Ten percent of young women aged 15–24 reported having sex before age 15, as compared with 8% of young men. Forty-eight percent of women and 34% of men aged 18–24 had sex before age 18.”

The report also found that the trend has remained the same since 2014 after increasing from 8 percent in 2008 to the current 10 percent.

“The proportion of women aged 15–24 who had sexual intercourse before age 15 increased from 8% in 2008 to 11% in 2014 and then remained relatively unchanged at 10% in 2022. Similarly, the proportion among young men increased from 4% in 2008 to 9% in 2014 and remained relatively unchanged in 2022 (8%).”

The report further encouraged the use of condoms during sexual intercourse to prevent the contraction of sexually transmitted infections and pregnancies, which are common among the demographic.

“Young people who initiate sex at an early age are typically at higher risk of becoming pregnant or contracting an STI than young people who initiate sex later. Consistent condom use can reduce such risks.”

-citinewsroom