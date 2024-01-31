Asikam Maternity block nears completion

Construction works on a maternity block for the Asikam CHPS Compound at Asikam, a farming community in the Abuakwa South municipality, are progressing steadily.

It is a community-driven project under the Facilitated Collective Action Process (FCAP), which aims at strengthening decentralization process.

Also called 'Oman yie die', the project is a partnership between Advocates for Community Alternatives (ACA), a non-profit-making organisation, which helps West African communities that are threatened by the destructive impacts of extractive projects to take control of their futures, and the Abuakwa South Municipal Assembly.

It is part of measures to strengthen local participation in the implementation of the Assembly's medium term development plan.

Microgrant

With a $9,000 micro-grant, the community members are putting up a maternity block at the CHPS Compound in the town, in partnership with ACA and the Abuakwa South Municipal Assembly.

The community has so far spent approximately $4,500 of its micro-grant. The project, which is about 60% complete, is primarily meant to augment healthcare delivery, especially with regard to maternal health services.

“We just can't wait to witness the successful completion of this maternity block as it will go a long way to alleviate the pains our women go through in accessing ante-natal and post-natal health services,” Gideon Ofori Boakye, the Assembly member of Asikam, said in an interview.

“We're done with the construction of the main building, and we're left with a few works, then we go to the roofing and plastering stages. So far, so good,” he added.

For Obed Ofori Ansah, the Mmranteεhene of Asikam (chief of young men), “this project is really coming at the right time because the practice where our women travel to Kyebi and sometimes to Koforidua for ante-natal and post-natal health services will soon be a thing of the past.”

He therefore called on the residents of the town to continue with their communal assistance to ensure the timely completion of the project.