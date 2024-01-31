You will miss Akufo-Addo when he is long gone – Gabby Otchere-Darko tells Ghanaians

31.01.2024 LISTEN

The Executive Chairman of the Africa Prosperity Network (APN), Gabby Otchere-Darko has heaped praise on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on how he has governed the country in the last seven years.

According to him, many Ghanaians do not notice what the President has done for the country but will feel it and notice it when he has left the role.

“We will notice it, but not now. After he’s long gone, they’ll say it.

“The way he thinks about the country because of the things that he does to make sure that every child has an opportunity in the future, later on, we will see it,” Gabby Otchere-Darko said on Asaase Radio’s Breakfast Show on Wednesday, January 31.

In the engagement, Gabby Otchere-Darko argued that although there have indeed been challenges during the time of President Akufo-Addo, it is important that Ghanaians admit that a lot has been done.

He said the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) will have a lot to be proud of if the party can properly speak on the good works done by the President in his two terms.

“There’s been challenges; there’s no two ways about it, but in recognising the challenges, also recognise the work that has been done.

“I think they [the NPP] have a lot to celebrate if they can articulate their deeds better,” Mr. Otchere-Darko noted.