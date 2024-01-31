USAG urges swift government action in response to ongoing SSA, TEWU, UTAG, strikes

Modern Ghana logo
By Beyonce Diamond Kpogli
The University Students' Association of Ghana (USAG) is calling on the government to promptly address the concerns raised by members of SSA, TEWU, and UTAG.

USAG emphasizes that the prolonged delay in addressing these recommendations has led to frustration and discontent among university educators, who play a crucial role in shaping the intellectual foundation of the nation.

Kusi Adu, President of USAG, spoke on behalf of the association, urging the government to initiate an immediate and inclusive dialogue with representatives of SSA, TEWU, and UTAG. Adu stressed the importance of this dialogue being grounded in mutual respect and a genuine commitment to finding lasting solutions.

Furthermore, the group called on the government to expedite the review and implementation of necessary adjustments to address the salary disparities highlighted in the report. They emphasize that fair compensation for educators is not merely a demand but a fundamental acknowledgment of the invaluable role they play in shaping the nation's future.

It could be recalled that the Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana (SSA-UoG) and the Federation of Universities Senior Staff (FUSSAG) declared an indefinite nationwide strike on January 17, 2024. This strike is a result of the government's alleged disregard for their welfare, including the failure to fulfill payment of two-tier pension and overtime allowances.

The Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU) of TUC (GH) has also joined the strike, specifically highlighting the non-payment of Tier 2 pension contributions by the government that have been outstanding for nine (9) months. TEWU calls on its members in public universities to join the strike in solidarity with the broader concerns raised by SSA-UoG

