A man is a man, a woman is a woman; you can’t get up one day to change your gender – Mahama takes stands on LGBT

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has opened up on his position on LGBTQ+.

Discussions on LGBTQ+ have created a lot of controversy in the country in the last couple of years after an anti-gay bill was sent to Parliament for consideration.

Speaking at a public forum with the clergy in Koforidua as part of his ‘Building Ghana Tour’ in the Eastern Region on Wednesday, January 31, John Dramani Mahama said he is against LGBTQ+.

He argued that his faith does not support a man to marry another man, adding that he does not believe anyone can just wake up one day and decide to change their gender.

“My faith as an Assemblies of God member is against LGBTQ. Because the faith I have does not support a man to marry a man and a woman marry a woman,” he indicated.

“I personally believe a man is a man and a woman is a woman. I don’t believe one can get up in a day and opt to change his gender because he feels like, so he’s going to change to become a woman when he has actually been born a man. Nature created us man and woman and God knew what he was doing when he created us like that. So, my personal faith is against it,” John Dramani Mahama said.

Ghana’s anti-gay bill presented to Parliament as the Promotion of Proper Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill seeks to criminalize the promotion, advocacy, funding, and acts of homosexuality.

It prescribes prison terms of up to ten years in prison for LGBTQ+ advocates and three years for anyone identifying as such.