Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

No-ink, date-change electoral proposals: 'Why wait till now to spring surprises on us?' - Mahama quizzes EC

Headlines No-ink, date-change electoral proposals: 'Why wait till now to spring surprises on us?' - Mahama quizzes EC
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Former President Mr John Dramani Mahama has voiced his concerns about the Electoral Commission’s proposal to move the voting date from December to November.

In Mr Mahama’s view, the new proposals have the potential to raise doubts about the integrity of the elections.

The Electoral Commission has suggested moving the voting date from December 7 to November 7 and has also indicated its intention not to use indelible ink for the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections.

The NDC has rejected these proposals, urging the EC to postpone the date change to 2028.

According to Mr. Mahama, the proposed changes could lead to chaos if not executed effectively, questioning why the EC waited until a mere eight months before the polls to propose such significant reforms.

Speaking at a breakfast meeting with the clergy and faith-based organisations in the Eastern Regional capital, Koforidua, Mr. Mahama urged the Electoral Commission to consider the concerns raised seriously and cautioned against springing surprises on political parties.

He emphasised the need for transparency and careful consideration in implementing any reforms to maintain the credibility of the electoral process.

“After every election, we sit and consider electoral reforms, and we agree on what to do. Since 2020, we have only 9 months to another election, and the EC has now come with major changes. No indelible ink and different reforms. When you do that, it doesn’t build the confidence of the people in the electoral process", the former president said.

“We have returned to IPAC after the Peace Council intervened and now they [EC] are saying they want to change the election date and that they want to bring a new CI to change the old CI but our concern is why wait till now? You don’t spring surprises on people, what if it doesn’t work and it leads to some disturbances…so that is our position.”

Source: Classfmonline.com

Top Stories

1 hour ago

My Assemblies of God faith is against LGBTQ – Mahama My Assemblies of God faith is against LGBTQ – Mahama

1 hour ago

I'm not surprised divisive Akufo-Addo has neglected Krobos - Mahama fires I'm not surprised divisive Akufo-Addo has neglected Krobos - Mahama fires

1 hour ago

No-ink, date-change electoral proposals: 'Why wait till now to spring surprises on us?' - Mahama quizzes EC No-ink, date-change electoral proposals: 'Why wait till now to spring surprises ...

2 hours ago

Awal Mohammed, NPP Communications team member ‘Moving from taxation to production doesn't mean we'll not tax’ — NPP’s Awal Moh...

3 hours ago

NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama Akufo-Addo has normalized corruption; it no longer shocks Ghanaians — Mahama

3 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama ‘My next government won't recognize SML contract; all monies will be accounted f...

3 hours ago

Former President John Mahamaleft and The Krontihene of the Anum Traditional Area, Osahene Owusu Ntow IV ‘Forgive me for campaigning against you in 2016, I've sinned’ — Anum chief begs ...

3 hours ago

NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumialeft and Krontihene of Anum Traditional Area, Osahene Owusu Ntow IV Bawumia is a conman; he deceived us into voting for him — Anum Chief

3 hours ago

Vote out NPP; they've stained our democracy with the blood of innocent Ghanaians — NDC Vote out NPP; they've stained our democracy with the blood of innocent Ghanaians...

3 hours ago

Ayawaso West by-election: Take action on Emile Short Commissions recommendations — NDC to Akufo-Addo Ayawaso West by-election: Take action on Emile Short Commission’s recommendation...

Just in....
body-container-line