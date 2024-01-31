Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Akufo-Addo has normalized corruption; it no longer shocks Ghanaians — Mahama

Headlines NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Mahama has accused the Akufo-Addo government of normalizing corruption in Ghana following the controversial multi-million cedi contract awarded to Strategic Mobilization Limited (SML).

Speaking during his recent 'Building Ghana' tour, Mahama said "You can not fleas a country like this. One would have thought the corruption cases were enough but it's even made Ghanaians numb. Now Ghanaians are not surprised again."

He added "Corruption does not shock Ghanaians the way it used to shock us. People do not pay much attention to scandals these days because they are tired of hearing about them."

Mahama was reacting to an investigative report by Fourth Estate which revealed irregularities in the contract awarded to SML in 2019 to provide certain services in Ghana's downstream petroleum sector.

The report found that SML had no prior experience in the services but continues to receive large monthly payments of up to GH₵24 million without clear justification.

Regulatory authorities also said the problems SML claimed to address were already efficiently handled by existing systems.

"Even when you are about to exit, you are still bringing up schemes to steal Ghanaians’ money but I say that this would not happen. An NDC government under me will not accept or recognize this SML agreement. Parliament is investigating it," Mahama stated.

He added "The President has hurriedly gotten KPMG to audit it. Whatever audit they do, I say we won't accept or respect any agreement with SML and for any money they have taken, we will hold them to account for that money."

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

1 hour ago

NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumialeft and Krontihene of Anum Traditional Area, Osahene Owusu Ntow IV Bawumia is a conman; he deceived us into voting for him — Anum Chief

2 hours ago

We will not lie to Ghanaians for votes – Mahama We will not lie to Ghanaians for votes – Mahama

2 hours ago

2024 polls: Don't take their money, vote against them; selling your vote is selling your birthright - Doe Adjaho 2024 polls: Don't take their money, vote against them; selling your vote is sell...

2 hours ago

Declare GRA boss persona non grata, has has no contract – Sam George to Parliament Declare GRA boss persona non grata, has has no contract – Sam George to Parliame...

2 hours ago

NPP delegation commiserates with family of late NPP Chairman Yeboah-Fordjour NPP delegation commiserates with family of late NPP Chairman Yeboah-Fordjour

2 hours ago

CR: Driver in court for licking 12-year-old girl at Twifo Eduabeng C/R: Driver in court for licking 12-year-old girl at Twifo Eduabeng

2 hours ago

Ghanaians must come together to fight corruption – Maame Tiwaa Ghanaians must come together to fight corruption – Maame Tiwaa

2 hours ago

GRA seeking to re-award contract secured by Ghanaian company to Indian firm – Sam George alleges GRA seeking to re-award contract secured by Ghanaian company to Indian firm – S...

2 hours ago

Intensify continental trade to unlock 450billion AfCFTA income – Akufo-Addo Intensify continental trade to unlock $450billion AfCFTA income – Akufo-Addo

2 hours ago

2024 polls: 'When they bring money, take it because it's yours, and still vote against them' – Mahama to Ghanaians 2024 polls: 'When they bring money, take it because it's yours, and still vote a...

Just in....
body-container-line