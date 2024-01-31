Akufo-Addo has normalized corruption; it no longer shocks Ghanaians — Mahama

Former President John Mahama has accused the Akufo-Addo government of normalizing corruption in Ghana following the controversial multi-million cedi contract awarded to Strategic Mobilization Limited (SML).

Speaking during his recent 'Building Ghana' tour, Mahama said "You can not fleas a country like this. One would have thought the corruption cases were enough but it's even made Ghanaians numb. Now Ghanaians are not surprised again."

He added "Corruption does not shock Ghanaians the way it used to shock us. People do not pay much attention to scandals these days because they are tired of hearing about them."

Mahama was reacting to an investigative report by Fourth Estate which revealed irregularities in the contract awarded to SML in 2019 to provide certain services in Ghana's downstream petroleum sector.

The report found that SML had no prior experience in the services but continues to receive large monthly payments of up to GH₵24 million without clear justification.

Regulatory authorities also said the problems SML claimed to address were already efficiently handled by existing systems.

"Even when you are about to exit, you are still bringing up schemes to steal Ghanaians’ money but I say that this would not happen. An NDC government under me will not accept or recognize this SML agreement. Parliament is investigating it," Mahama stated.

He added "The President has hurriedly gotten KPMG to audit it. Whatever audit they do, I say we won't accept or respect any agreement with SML and for any money they have taken, we will hold them to account for that money."