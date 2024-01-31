Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
31.01.2024 Headlines

‘My next government won't recognize SML contract; all monies will be accounted for’ — Mahama

Former President John Dramani MahamaFormer President John Dramani Mahama
31.01.2024 LISTEN

Former President John Mahama has promised that his next government will not recognize the controversial SML contract and will hold persons accountable for any monies taken.

Speaking during his recent Building Ghana tour, Mr. Mahama expressed his frustration with the numerous corruption scandals that have plagued Akufo-Addo's government.

“You can not fleas a country like this. One would have thought the corruption cases were enough but it's even made Ghanaians numb," he said.

The NDC flagbearer was reacting to revelations of irregularities in a multi-million cedi contract awarded to Strategic Mobilization Ghana Limited (SML) by the current administration.

According to investigative reports from the Fourth Estate, SML received large monthly payments of up to GH₵24 million for work that duplicated existing functions and for which it had no prior experience.

"Even when you are about to exit, you are still bringing up schemes to steal Ghanaians’ money but I say that this would not happen. An NDC government under me will not accept or recognize this SML agreement. Parliament is investigating it," Mahama stated.

He added that "The President has hurriedly gotten KPMG to audit it. Whatever audit they do, I say we won't accept or respect any agreement with SML and for any money they have taken, we will hold them to account for that money."

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

1 hour ago

NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumialeft and Krontihene of Anum Traditional Area, Osahene Owusu Ntow IV Bawumia is a conman; he deceived us into voting for him — Anum Chief

2 hours ago

We will not lie to Ghanaians for votes – Mahama We will not lie to Ghanaians for votes – Mahama

2 hours ago

2024 polls: Don't take their money, vote against them; selling your vote is selling your birthright - Doe Adjaho 2024 polls: Don't take their money, vote against them; selling your vote is sell...

2 hours ago

Declare GRA boss persona non grata, has has no contract – Sam George to Parliament Declare GRA boss persona non grata, has has no contract – Sam George to Parliame...

2 hours ago

NPP delegation commiserates with family of late NPP Chairman Yeboah-Fordjour NPP delegation commiserates with family of late NPP Chairman Yeboah-Fordjour

2 hours ago

CR: Driver in court for licking 12-year-old girl at Twifo Eduabeng C/R: Driver in court for licking 12-year-old girl at Twifo Eduabeng

2 hours ago

Ghanaians must come together to fight corruption – Maame Tiwaa Ghanaians must come together to fight corruption – Maame Tiwaa

2 hours ago

GRA seeking to re-award contract secured by Ghanaian company to Indian firm – Sam George alleges GRA seeking to re-award contract secured by Ghanaian company to Indian firm – S...

2 hours ago

Intensify continental trade to unlock 450billion AfCFTA income – Akufo-Addo Intensify continental trade to unlock $450billion AfCFTA income – Akufo-Addo

2 hours ago

2024 polls: 'When they bring money, take it because it's yours, and still vote against them' – Mahama to Ghanaians 2024 polls: 'When they bring money, take it because it's yours, and still vote a...

Just in....
body-container-line