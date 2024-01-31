‘My next government won't recognize SML contract; all monies will be accounted for’ — Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Mahama has promised that his next government will not recognize the controversial SML contract and will hold persons accountable for any monies taken.

Speaking during his recent Building Ghana tour, Mr. Mahama expressed his frustration with the numerous corruption scandals that have plagued Akufo-Addo's government.

“You can not fleas a country like this. One would have thought the corruption cases were enough but it's even made Ghanaians numb," he said.

The NDC flagbearer was reacting to revelations of irregularities in a multi-million cedi contract awarded to Strategic Mobilization Ghana Limited (SML) by the current administration.

According to investigative reports from the Fourth Estate, SML received large monthly payments of up to GH₵24 million for work that duplicated existing functions and for which it had no prior experience.

"Even when you are about to exit, you are still bringing up schemes to steal Ghanaians’ money but I say that this would not happen. An NDC government under me will not accept or recognize this SML agreement. Parliament is investigating it," Mahama stated.

He added that "The President has hurriedly gotten KPMG to audit it. Whatever audit they do, I say we won't accept or respect any agreement with SML and for any money they have taken, we will hold them to account for that money."