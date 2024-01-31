‘Forgive me for campaigning against you in 2016, I've sinned’ — Anum chief begs Mahama

The Krontihene of Anum Traditional Area, Osahene Owusu Ntow IV has apologised to former President John Mahama for campaigning against him in the 2016 general elections.

The chief said he opposed Mr Mahama's candidacy publicly after an Akwamu chief had endorsed the then-President for a second term.

"A certain Chief in Akwamu endorsed President Mahama, claiming that all the chiefs in Anum support him. I went on radio to debunk the claim that we all support him. I am that chief who did that but your Excellency, forgive me my sins," the Krontihene said at a meeting with Mr Mahama as quoted by Myjoyonline.

Osahene Owusu Ntow explained that he backed the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2016 on the promises of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia that the party would improve their poor road network if voted into power.

However, he said the roads have deteriorated more since the NPP assumed office.

"I didn't know His Excellency Alhaji Dr. Mahamoud Bawumia was more of a Conman than me. He deceived us into voting for him. He consequently graded our road but the road is in its worst condition," he lamented.

The chief has now advised residents to reject non-performing governments and vote based on competence.

He appealed to Mr Mahama to address their concerns if he hopes to win their support in 2024.