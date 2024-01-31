GRA seeking to re-award contract secured by Ghanaian company to Indian firm – Sam George alleges

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel Nartey George, has accused the Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, of attempting to re-award a contract given to a Ghanaian company to an Indian company.

The MP alleged that although the Ghanaian company, Axom Ghana, is performing as expected, the Commissioner-General, against the advice of the GRA management, is insisting on re-awarding the contract.

In an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News on Citi FM on Tuesday, the legislator said he would petition the President over the matter as well as on matters concerning Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai's retirement age.

“…Ofori-Atta and the Board Chair, Oteng Gyasi, have simply decided that they are going to take that contract away from a Ghanaian company and give it to a crony Indian company of theirs called Qata. They themselves know that Qata has been involved in all kinds of challenges, in Rwanda, in Zambia, and in about three other African countries. They know, and the GRA management is against it. But because Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai is simply hanging there by a string because he has no legal basis to be there, he has become the hatchet man who is being used to carry out all of these illegalities for Ofori-Atta and the Board Chair for GRA.”

“This week I am going to be writing officially to the President, and we will be demanding a response from him. I would be raising this with the Speaker as well when Parliament reconvenes on Tuesday,” he said.

-citinewsroom