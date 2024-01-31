Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

GRA seeking to re-award contract secured by Ghanaian company to Indian firm – Sam George alleges

Headlines GRA seeking to re-award contract secured by Ghanaian company to Indian firm – Sam George alleges
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel Nartey George, has accused the Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, of attempting to re-award a contract given to a Ghanaian company to an Indian company.

The MP alleged that although the Ghanaian company, Axom Ghana, is performing as expected, the Commissioner-General, against the advice of the GRA management, is insisting on re-awarding the contract.

In an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News on Citi FM on Tuesday, the legislator said he would petition the President over the matter as well as on matters concerning Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai's retirement age.

“…Ofori-Atta and the Board Chair, Oteng Gyasi, have simply decided that they are going to take that contract away from a Ghanaian company and give it to a crony Indian company of theirs called Qata. They themselves know that Qata has been involved in all kinds of challenges, in Rwanda, in Zambia, and in about three other African countries. They know, and the GRA management is against it. But because Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai is simply hanging there by a string because he has no legal basis to be there, he has become the hatchet man who is being used to carry out all of these illegalities for Ofori-Atta and the Board Chair for GRA.”

“This week I am going to be writing officially to the President, and we will be demanding a response from him. I would be raising this with the Speaker as well when Parliament reconvenes on Tuesday,” he said.

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

50 minutes ago

We will not lie to Ghanaians for votes – Mahama We will not lie to Ghanaians for votes – Mahama

50 minutes ago

2024 polls: Don't take their money, vote against them; selling your vote is selling your birthright - Doe Adjaho 2024 polls: Don't take their money, vote against them; selling your vote is sell...

50 minutes ago

Declare GRA boss persona non grata, has has no contract – Sam George to Parliament Declare GRA boss persona non grata, has has no contract – Sam George to Parliame...

1 hour ago

NPP delegation commiserates with family of late NPP Chairman Yeboah-Fordjour NPP delegation commiserates with family of late NPP Chairman Yeboah-Fordjour

1 hour ago

CR: Driver in court for licking 12-year-old girl at Twifo Eduabeng C/R: Driver in court for licking 12-year-old girl at Twifo Eduabeng

1 hour ago

Ghanaians must come together to fight corruption – Maame Tiwaa Ghanaians must come together to fight corruption – Maame Tiwaa

1 hour ago

GRA seeking to re-award contract secured by Ghanaian company to Indian firm – Sam George alleges GRA seeking to re-award contract secured by Ghanaian company to Indian firm – S...

1 hour ago

Intensify continental trade to unlock 450billion AfCFTA income – Akufo-Addo Intensify continental trade to unlock $450billion AfCFTA income – Akufo-Addo

1 hour ago

2024 polls: 'When they bring money, take it because it's yours, and still vote against them' – Mahama to Ghanaians 2024 polls: 'When they bring money, take it because it's yours, and still vote a...

1 hour ago

Afenyo-Markin commissions five libraries, community centers in Effutu Afenyo-Markin commissions five libraries, community centers in Effutu

Just in....
body-container-line