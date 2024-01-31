Bawumia is a conman; he deceived us into voting for him — Anum Chief

The Krontihene of Anum traditional area, Osahene Owusu Ntow IV has accused NPP flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia of deceiving them with "sweet talk" to win their votes in the 2016 elections but failed to solve their bad road he promised to.

Osahene Owusu Ntow IV, the Krontihene of Anum, said they fully backed the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2016 because Dr Bawumia, then running mate to President Akufo-Addo, was able to convince them during his campaigns.

However speaking during NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama’s 'Building Ghana tour' to his area, he said the roads in Anum and surrounding towns like Gyakiti, Agyena and Akwamufie have become worse despite the Bawumia's promise to fix them.

"I didn't know His Excellency Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was more of a conman than me. He deceived us into voting for him. He consequently graded our road but the road is in its worst condition," the chief to Mr. Mahama as quoted by Myjoyonline.

The chief lamented that despite the bad roads crippling social and economic activities, the Akufo-Addo government has failed to prioritise fixing them.

He warned that the people of Anum will no longer be fooled by "empty promises" and will reject any party that does not address their poor road infrastructure.

"We are now wild awake. If we could say in the past that we were born into NPP but now things have changed. We can only assure president Mahama of our votes if he's able to convince us because those we followed couldn't help us," he intimated.