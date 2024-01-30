Modern Ghana logo
UN honors fallen peacekeepers in Abyei and intensifies efforts to protect civilians

By United Nations
The United Nations Security Force in Abyei (UNISFA is intensifying its efforts to protect civilians, with patrols and monitoring focused on central and southern Abyei, according to UN Spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

“On Monday our UN peacekeeper colleagues in Abyei paid tribute to the two peacekeepers who lost their lives in the attacks over the weekend. Their bodies have now been flown to Entebbe and they are making their way home to Ghana and Pakistan, respectively,” said Mr. Dujarric.

Sergeant Kyere Evans of Ghana was 37 years old. He was killed when repelling an attack by unidentified gunmen on the UN base in Agok, and that took place on Saturday. Sergeant Evans was deployed to UNISFA in May last year and he helped support the Mission’s protection activities.

The other colleague was Sepoy Muhammad Tariq, who was 26 years old, but already had six years of service in the Pakistani army. He arrived in Abyei to serve with the UN just two months ago. He was killed on Sunday in an attack on his convoy, while escorting wounded civilians who were going for medical treatment.

The United Nations once again conveys our heartfelt condolences to their colleagues, to their families and the Governments of both Pakistan and Ghana.

The UN personnel’s safety is a top priority for the Mission; and our colleagues at UNISFA are taking every measure to ensure they can continue to fulfil their mandated tasks safely.

