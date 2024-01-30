Modern Ghana logo
30.01.2024 Social News

If you want to leave Nigeria to abroad for better opportunities consider Ghana; it's way better — Nigerian life coach

Solomon Buchi, a Nigerian life coach is urging his compatriots who are considering emigrating abroad to explore migration opportunities in neighboring West African countries.

He noted that the high costs of relocating to more developed Western nations like the United States and the United Kingdom would be difficult for many Nigerians.

Mr. Buchi, who operates a popular Nigerian lifestyle counseling platform on X, stated in a message to his followers on Tuesday, January 30.

He noted that Ghana and other countries like Namibia and Rwanda present a viable alternative for Nigerians wanting to leave their home country for better opportunities as seen by others who seem to be doing well.

"If you want to leave Nigeria, maybe you should start considering other African countries. Rwanda, Namibia, Ghana, Botswana, Benin Republic, etc.

“These countries are WAY better than Nigeria, and you won’t need tens of millions like the US, UK and Canada will demand because Naira is dead," Buchi said in the message.

