Popular media personality and TV show host, Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, has slammed Ghanaian politicians for prioritizing their political parties' interests at the expense of the nation's development.

In a discussion on the Ladies Circle show on TV3, Captain Smart expressed deep frustration over the current state of leadership in Ghana.

Captain Smart argued that the leaders of this country have let down the citizens by placing more seeking their interests rather than bettering the lives of the people they swore to serve.

He went on to assert that the economic situation in Ghana would not see any improvement unless politicians turn away from their bad ways and prioritise the national interest.

According to him, until this is done not even Jesus Christ can make things any better for the country.

"Our economy can never get better. Bring Christ Jesus himself, let him resurrect tomorrow and come and leave this country, the economy will not get better anywhere.

“Until the politician begins to think that we are building a nation and not a political party," Captain Smart emphatically stated.