About 45% of Ghanaians pay bribes to obtain police assistance, 36% to avoid problems — Afrobarometer

An Afrobarometer survey conducted across 39 African countries has revealed troubling levels of police unprofessionalism experienced by Ghanaians in their interactions with personnel of the law enforcement agency.

The survey, released on Monday, January 29, found that about 45% of Ghanaians who sought police assistance between 2021 and 2023 said they had to pay a bribe, give a gift or do a favour for an officer in order to receive help.

About 36% of respondents reported paying bribes to officers to avoid problems during other police encounters.

Ghana's bribery situation was among the highest uncovered across the countries surveyed, ranking 14th out of 39.

Topping the rankings were Liberia at 78% and Nigeria at 75% of citizens paying bribes for police help or to avoid issues.

The Afrobarometer report cited police corruption as a disturbing trend that undermines public trust in law enforcement across the continent.

In Ghana, over a third of those surveyed said they don't trust the police.

Perceptions of corruption were linked to negative views of police professionalism and conduct.

Most Ghanaians did not think officers acted in line with protecting citizens' rights.

Nearly half the population believes the police frequently use excessive force as well.

Citizen dissatisfaction with the police extends to evaluations of the government's crime-fighting efforts.

Less than 40% of Ghanaians approved of the government’s effort towards reducing criminal activity in the country.

