30.01.2024 Social News

Open defecation rampant in Ashaiman Mali Estate

30.01.2024 LISTEN

Open defecation is rife in Mali Estate at Ashaiman Newtown Junction, near Tema, as some residents mostly squatters in the area, have turned a storm drain into a place of convenience.

The open defecation practitioners comprise both young and old, men and women, who openly expose their butts and squat to empty their bowels either into the drain or its surroundings without caring about the implications.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) in its random visit to the neighbourhood, observed that even though there were two sets of privately owned public toilets in the area, the perpetrators preferred a free open place to ease themselves rather than paying GHc1.50 or GHC 2.00 to use these facilities.

They mostly engage in the act at dawn or in the afternoon when the community is quiet, and most people were away at work.

Some residents in an interview with the GNA, shared deep concerns about the increasing rate of open defecation, especially around the storm drain.

Hajia Fati Tahiru, a resident, expressed worry at the practice, saying she does not understand why people continue to engage in such uncivilised practices when there were public toilets available.

“It is disheartening to witness our community facing such sanitation challenges; open defecation does not only bring an unbearable stench but poses serious health risks for everyone,” she said.

She called for a collaborative effort between residents and the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly to address the issue.

M. Adama Yussif, a food vendor, said the practice was impacting negatively on her business, because anytime people come around to buy food, they complain about the strong stench even though she was distantly located from the gutter.

Mr Vincent Oduro, another resident, expressed concern about the potential spread of communicable diseases in the area because of the insanitary practice and called on the Environmental Health Department of the assembly, to strictly enforce the sanitation bye-laws to ensure that such persons apprehended were duly prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to others.

GNA

