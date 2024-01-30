Paramount Chief appeals for accommodation for district court staff at Zuarungu

30.01.2024 LISTEN

Naba Afeghra III, the Paramount Chief of the Zuarungu traditional area in Bolgatanga East District, Upper East Region, has appealed to the government to provide accommodation for the magistrate and staff of the district`s court.

He said fairness in justice delivery was necessary for the creation of a peaceful environment needed for development, and the availability of accommodation for the staff of the courts would help motivate them to dispense justice with efficiency, and commitment.

The Paramount Chief made the appeal in a speech delivered on his behalf at the inauguration of a District Court at Zuarungu.

The event was on the theme, “Improving justice delivery through community engagement.”

He commended the District Assembly for its collaborative effort with the Judicial Service in constructing the court, adding that justice had been brought closer to the people.

Naba Afeghra emphasised that land was readily available for the construction of the accommodation and other development projects and assured the government of his willingness to work closely with all government agencies in furtherance of the development of the area.

The Chief Justice, Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo, in a speech read on her behalf, said the commissioning of the court would bridge the gap between the legal system and the people of the community, fostering accessibility and inclusivity in the pursuit of justice.

She called on potential judges of the court and other judiciary service staff to uphold the principles of the law to which they were entrusted and let the court be a beacon of hope for those seeking redress.

Mr Stephen Yakubu, the Upper East Regional Minister, noted that crime, including robbery of motorbikes and animals in the region were on the ascendency, and the commissioning of the court would add to existing courts in the region to battle these crimes.

He called on the community to endeavour to own the facility by supporting the Assembly and the judiciary service to take good care of the edifice for the delivery of justice.

GNA