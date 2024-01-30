NHIA wants Health Ministry to warn 81 health facilities for illegal charges

30.01.2024 LISTEN

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has asked the Ministry of Health to caution some 81 health facilities across the country for charging illegal fees under the health insurance scheme.

This follows series of complaints from the public and the subsequent investigation and confirmation of the said malpractices by the Authority.

According to the NHIA, the credentialed health facilities comprising 37 public health facilities, 18 private facilities and 26 Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG) were taking illegal charges for medicines, including infusions, investigations, laboratory services, folders, hospital beds and hospital services.

In a letter dated January 2, 2024, the NHIA requested that the Ministry of Health warn the implicated health facilities to prevent their suspension from the health scheme.

“This practice is an affront to section 35 (1) of Act 85nt 16.0 on 'Forbidden Conduct’ as detailed in the Master provider service agreement signed with the Authority,” the letter stated.

GNA