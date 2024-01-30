Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
30.01.2024 Health

NHIA wants Health Ministry to warn 81 health facilities for illegal charges

NHIA wants Health Ministry to warn 81 health facilities for illegal charges
30.01.2024 LISTEN

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has asked the Ministry of Health to caution some 81 health facilities across the country for charging illegal fees under the health insurance scheme.

This follows series of complaints from the public and the subsequent investigation and confirmation of the said malpractices by the Authority.

According to the NHIA, the credentialed health facilities comprising 37 public health facilities, 18 private facilities and 26 Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG) were taking illegal charges for medicines, including infusions, investigations, laboratory services, folders, hospital beds and hospital services.

In a letter dated January 2, 2024, the NHIA requested that the Ministry of Health warn the implicated health facilities to prevent their suspension from the health scheme.

“This practice is an affront to section 35 (1) of Act 85nt 16.0 on 'Forbidden Conduct’ as detailed in the Master provider service agreement signed with the Authority,” the letter stated.

GNA

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Effutu NPP Primary: Afenyo Markin acclaimed, goes unopposed Effutu NPP Primary: Afenyo Markin acclaimed, goes unopposed

3 hours ago

Prince Tagoe Prince Tagoe’s $40,000 auto fraud case: Court orders him to pay GHC10 per dollar...

3 hours ago

Voting against NPP in 2024 is a project every Ghanaian must embrace — Ho Central MP Voting against NPP in 2024 is a project every Ghanaian must embrace — Ho Central...

3 hours ago

Dont tag security personnel with party colours – Afenyo Markin tell Ghanaians Don’t tag security personnel with party colours – Afenyo Markin tell Ghanaians

3 hours ago

Well take action on Yendi Primary once we receive full report – NPP We’ll take action on Yendi Primary once we receive full report – NPP

3 hours ago

NPP Primary: Pro bono legal services helped me defeat Tina Mensah in Weija Gbawe race – Ahmed Shaib NPP Primary: Pro bono legal services helped me defeat Tina Mensah in Weija Gbawe...

3 hours ago

Banter between family, others over Atta Mills autopsy report appalling and disgraceful – Ekumfi Paramount chief Banter between family, others over Atta Mills’ autopsy report ‘appalling and dis...

3 hours ago

Ive not delegated anyone to demand Prof. Mills autopsy from President Akufo-Addo – Ekumfi chief I’ve not delegated anyone to demand Prof. Mills’ autopsy from President Akufo-Ad...

3 hours ago

NPP Primary: Four to six of underground engagement gave me the nod — New Effia PC NPP Primary: Four to six of underground engagement gave me the nod — New Effia P...

3 hours ago

Akufo-Addo's promise to revamp TOR rhetoric – Union Akufo-Addo's promise to revamp TOR rhetoric – Union  

Just in....
body-container-line