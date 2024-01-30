Modern Ghana logo
30.01.2024 Headlines

PAC orders CAGD Western Regional Director to refund GH¢32,620 with interest

PAC orders CAGD Western Regional Director to refund GH¢32,620 with interest
30.01.2024 LISTEN

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament has ordered the Western Regional Director of the Controller and Accountant General's Department (CAGD) to refund GH¢32,620 with interest to the state.

This is due to his failure to recover the said amount after overpaying pension gratuity to a retired fire officer.

In 2017, Elijah Ankrah, a Station Officer 1 of the Fire Service, was paid GH¢66,337 instead of GH¢33,716 following his voluntary retirement.

The PAC began its public hearing on Monday, January 29, 2024, to consider a report of the Auditor-General on the Public Accounts of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) for the year ended December 31, 2022.

It would also evaluate a report of the Auditor-General on the Public Accounts of boards, corporations and other statutory institutions for the period ended December 31, 2022.

Mr James Klutse Avedzi, the Chairman of the PAC, said: “If you read the recommendation, paragraph 113 of the report, the auditors…recommended that the Controller and Accountant General should ensure that the regional director recovers the amount with interest at the Bank of Ghana (BoG) prevailing rates from Mr Elijah Ankrah, failing which the amount should be recovered from the regional director.”

“Now the regional director has failed to recover the money from Mr. Elijah Ankrah.”

The PAC Chairman gave the order in his remarks during public hearing at the Parliament House, in Accra on Monday.

“…So, this committee is upholding the recommendation of the Auditor General…” he said.

The PAC is expected to end its proceedings on Friday, February 23, 2024.

GNA

