Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

GAF recruitment Scam: Fashion designer convicted, mason remanded

Crime & Punishment GAF recruitment Scam: Fashion designer convicted, mason remanded
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

An Accra Circuit Court has convicted a 53-year-old fashion designer who defrauded a teacher of GHC20,000.00 under the pretext of enlisting him into the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

Angelina Koranteng admitted conspiring with Festus Dzakpasu Walas, 44, mason, to dupe Mr Mileba Godwin and was convicted on her own plea, but sentence was deferred to February 5, 2024.

However, Walas, her alleged accomplice denied both offences and was remanded into Police custody to return to the Court on February 5, 2024.

Police Chief Inspector Eric Pobee told the Court presided over by Mrs Kizita Naa Kowa Quarshie that Mr Mileba, the teacher and complainant resided at Dzodze in the Volta Region.

He said Angelina, the convict and Walas were residents of Tseaddo, La-Accra.

In April, 2023, the complainant told a friend of his desire to be a senior military officer, thus, the friend introduced him to Walas for assistance, the prosecution told the Court.

It said Walas instructed the complainant to meet him at the 37 Military Hospital with the GH¢ 20,000.00 being the cost of the enlistment processing.

The Court heard that on April 20, 2023, the complainant met both Angelina and Walas at 37 Military Hospital, where Walas was introduced to the complainant by Angelina as the one who was going to assist the complainant to be enlisted into GAF.

Thereafter, the convict and the accused demanded and collected GH¢ 20,000.00 from the complainant, the prosecution said.

It said the two after collecting the money went into hiding and on November 10, 2023, a formal complaint was lodged with the Cantonments Police for Investigation.

Angelina and Walas were later arrested and they admitted the offences in their cautioned statements.

During investigations, she refunded GHC4,000.00 whilst Walas refunded GH¢ 1,700.00, the Court was told.

After investigations they were charged with the offences and put before court.

GNA

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Dont tag security personnel with party colours – Afenyo Markin tell Ghanaians Don’t tag security personnel with party colours – Afenyo Markin tell Ghanaians

1 hour ago

Well take action on Yendi Primary once we receive full report – NPP We’ll take action on Yendi Primary once we receive full report – NPP

1 hour ago

NPP Primary: Pro bono legal services helped me defeat Tina Mensah in Weija Gbawe race – Ahmed Shaib NPP Primary: Pro bono legal services helped me defeat Tina Mensah in Weija Gbawe...

1 hour ago

Banter between family, others over Atta Mills autopsy report appalling and disgraceful – Ekumfi Paramount chief Banter between family, others over Atta Mills’ autopsy report ‘appalling and dis...

1 hour ago

Ive not delegated anyone to demand Prof. Mills autopsy from President Akufo-Addo – Ekumfi chief I’ve not delegated anyone to demand Prof. Mills’ autopsy from President Akufo-Ad...

1 hour ago

NPP Primary: Four to six of underground engagement gave me the nod — New Effia PC NPP Primary: Four to six of underground engagement gave me the nod — New Effia P...

1 hour ago

Akufo-Addo's promise to revamp TOR rhetoric – Union Akufo-Addo's promise to revamp TOR rhetoric – Union  

3 hours ago

EMT: Bawumia has done a disservice to Akufo-Addo if he now says he has his own vision —Omane Boamah EMT: Bawumia has done a disservice to Akufo-Addo if he now says he has his own v...

3 hours ago

PAC refers National Blood Service to Attorney General over procurement breaches PAC refers National Blood Service to Attorney General over procurement breaches

3 hours ago

NPP primaries: Use of indelible ink an act of double standards – NDC jabs EC NPP primaries: Use of indelible ink an act of double standards – NDC jabs EC

Just in....
body-container-line