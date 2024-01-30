Akpabli family seeks justice for their 3 kids crashed by car at home

30.01.2024 LISTEN

A grieving Akpabli family at Wodome, a community in the Agotime Ziope District of the Volta Region, is demanding justice for their three children tragically killed by a vehicle belonging to Makafui and Sons Lotto Company.

According to the family, the company’s vehicle, en route from Aflao vied off the road, crashed into the house and claimed the lives of 3 children. The trio were all three years of age.

Five (5) other persons sustained various degrees of injuries however, the family noted that since the day of the tragic incident, the owner of the vehicle has not shown any concern.

On November 16, 2023, residents of Abenyinase on the Agotime Ziope Road were shocked by the untimely death of three school-going children who were killed by a vehicle belonging to Makafui and Sons Lotto Company.

Despite the gravity of the situation, neither the company owner nor the driver paid a visit or showed any attention to the grieving family leading to heightened tensions within the community.

“It is with profound sorrow that we recount the loss of our three cherished children, who met an untimely and tragic end while innocently playing in the vicinity of their home at around 6pm on the very day. The vehicle responsible for this heart-wrenching incident belonged to Makafui and Son’s Lotto Company, and its impact not only claimed the lives of our dear children but also left several others, including the children’s mother grappling with the physical and emotional aftermath,” parts of the statement said.

The aggrieved family and the community of Wodome clad in red and chanting war songs on Monday, January 29, recounted that “we find ourselves not only mourning the loss of our loved ones but also grappling with the silence and absence of both the driver involved in the incident and the CEO of Makafui and Son’s Lotto Company.”

According to them, “lack of empathy and accountability from these individuals compounds our grief, leaving us frustrated and seeking justice for the irreparable harm inflicted upon our family.”

They however called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), the Attorney General, the Human Rights Court, District Police Command and the Volta Regional Police Command to expedite investigations into the matter.

They also called on authorities to ensure a thorough examination of the circumstances surrounding the incident, holding accountable both the driver and the company for this avoidable tragedy.

“Our quest for justice is not only for our own healing but also to set precedent that emphasizes the sanctity of human life and the responsibility that comes with the use of vehicle in our communities,” they stated.

Youth in the community also vowed to take alternative means to secure justice for their beloved children and the injured victims who are battling for their lives within a two-week ultimatum if no tangible action is taken by the company.

Checks within the community and the family confirmed by the Assembly member of Abenyinase electoral area on live radio interview revealed that, since the time of the incident, the company only gave Ghc1,000 to three victims who were hospitalized and some cash to purchase drinks during a visit to the family before the burial of the children.

The Assembly member of the area, Hon. Emmanuel Adorble, hinted that they heard that the CEO of Makafui and Sons is planning to meet the family and the District Police Commander for possible solution.

Madam Gifty Adukonu, mother of the three deceased children who was also a victim, said her condition has always been getting worse since the November 16, 2023 incident. She added that she does not have enough money to take care of her hospital bills.

She further called for support to enable her to access proper treatment at the hospital.