Reduce your speed to check dust pollution on Ofankor-Nsawam road – Engineer urge motorists

Chief Resident Engineer for the Ofankor to Nsawam Project, Kwabena Bempong, is urging motorists who ply the road under construction to reduce their speed.

According to him, drivers should heed this plea as the contractors embark on a continuous watering exercise along the road.

This comes in response to complaints by drivers and pedestrians about the dusty nature of the stretch.

In a Citi News interview in Accra on Monday, Mr Bempong stated that the contractor will ensure that the dust on the road is minimized.

“We will endeavor to continue to ensure that we suppress dust even within the challenges that we have. But I must also appeal to motorists that when you get to such sections, sometimes because it is free-flowing, they intend to speed up a little bit, and when you do that, the dust pollution becomes worse, and that is also not safe. Because once there is so much dust, the visibility is reduced to a very minimal level.”

“So we are appealing that while we are doing our best, we should know that within the times in which we are, which is the harmattan, these challenges would continue to be there,” he stated.

