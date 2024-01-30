Unfounded allegations of corruption hardly aid the fight against corruption; let’s stop it – Akosua Frema Osei-Opare

The Chief of Staff at the Presidency, Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare has admonished Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to trust government institutions to fight corruption in the country.

She made this call at a roundtable discussion of the Corruption Perception Index (CPI) organised by the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) following the country’s stagnation in the fight against corruption.

According to Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, CSOs must stop making unfounded allegations of corruption, arguing that it hardly aids the fight against the canker.

“Unfounded allegations of corruption and perception of wrongdoing hardly aid the fight against corruption.

“When corruption allegations have been investigated and findings made there is no basis for continuous suspicion of wrongdoing by civil society and other persons who have access to the media. We must trust institutions of state established for the fight against corruption to work,” the Chief of Staff said.

In her remarks, Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare called on all institutions, organisations, and individuals to unite and support government to deal with corruption in the country.

“I wish to admonish all that the struggle against corruption is ever evolving. Wrongdoers devise complex and sophisticated means to avoid detection. The state's capacity to deal with the ever-evolving means of corruption must be strengthened. We must be United in the fight against corruption,” Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare said.

Ghana’s fight against corruption has not improved in the last three years according to the 2023 Corruption Perception Index by Transparency International.

Ghana with its score of 43 performed better than 39 other Sub-Saharan African countries including Burkina Faso (41), South Africa (41), Côte d’Ivoire (40), Tanzania (40), and Lesotho (39).

While even countries including Mauritius (51), Namibia (49), Sao Tome, and Principe (45) performed better than Ghana.

The majority of African countries, however, continued to perform poorly, preserving the region’s continuously low average score of 33 out of 100 from prior years.