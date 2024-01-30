Modern Ghana logo
In Ghana we know the cure for corruption but we are unwilling to take the medication fully – Special Prosecutor

Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng has stressed the need for the country to come together to fight corruption.

According to him, although it is clear what the country must do to tackle the canker, there has been a lack of commitment.

He was speaking at a Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) programme on the 2023 Corruption Perception Index which has seen Ghana maintain its score of 43.

Kissi Agyebeng in his address said although the cure to corruption in Ghana is known, no one wants to take the bitter pill to address the issues.

“The results speak for themselves. We are standing at a single spot and spinning around slowly on one foot in a circle. The conversation is becoming sterile. The fight against corruption is not lending itself to agreeable domestication and cohabitation and we are not recording much success. Our progress is hampered and we are unable to use the needle appreciably,” Kissi Agyebeng said.

The Special Prosecutor added, “Our story is one of a self-defeat and disappearing act. We must begin by collectively acknowledging that we must fight corruption.

“We certainly know the cure to the malice but we are unwilling to take the medication fully. It is as if we do not want to actually cure it.”

It is important to note that Ghana with its score of 43 performed better than 39 other Sub-Saharan African countries including Burkina Faso (41), South Africa (41), Côte d’Ivoire (40), Tanzania (40), and Lesotho (39).

While even countries including Mauritius (51), Namibia (49), Sao Tome and Principe (45) performed better than Ghana.

The majority of African countries, however, continued to perform poorly, preserving the region’s continuously low average score of 33 out of 100 from prior years.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

