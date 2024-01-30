Why keep your darling Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai at post over 27 months without contract? — Sam George to Ofori-Atta

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George is criticizing the over two-year extension of Reverend Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah's contract as Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) without a valid contract.

During a public hearing of the Public Accounts Committee on Monday, January 29, Sam George directly asked Rev. Ammishaddai his age in an effort to determine if he was eligible to continue in his post past 60 years old according to Ghana's public service regulations.

After facing opposition from his parliamentary colleagues and a lengthy pause in proceedings, Rev. Ammishaddai confirmed he turned 60 in October 2021 but has remained Commissioner-General for over 27 months since without a new contract.

"For the past twenty seven (27) months, he has occupied the position without a contract," Sam George said in a post via X on Tuesday, January 30.

Ghana's public service rules, the lawmaker said, allow those over 60 to remain in public positions for up to half a year with a possible 6-month renewal contract in exceptional circumstances.

However, Sam George questioned what makes Rev. Ammishaddai's skill so unique that the rules have apparently been broken to keep him in his role.

"The question we need answers to is why Ken Ofori-Atta has kept his darling Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai at post for another twenty seven (27) months without a contract," MP George said, demanding a forensic audit be conducted on Rev. Ammishaddai's actions during his allegedly illegal extension.