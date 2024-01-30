Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Why keep your darling Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai at post over 27 months without contract? — Sam George to Ofori-Atta

Headlines From left to right: Ningo Prampram MP Samuel Nartey George, GRA Commissioner-General Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah and Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
From left to right: Ningo Prampram MP Samuel Nartey George, GRA Commissioner-General Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah and Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George is criticizing the over two-year extension of Reverend Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah's contract as Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) without a valid contract.

During a public hearing of the Public Accounts Committee on Monday, January 29, Sam George directly asked Rev. Ammishaddai his age in an effort to determine if he was eligible to continue in his post past 60 years old according to Ghana's public service regulations.

After facing opposition from his parliamentary colleagues and a lengthy pause in proceedings, Rev. Ammishaddai confirmed he turned 60 in October 2021 but has remained Commissioner-General for over 27 months since without a new contract.

"For the past twenty seven (27) months, he has occupied the position without a contract," Sam George said in a post via X on Tuesday, January 30.

Ghana's public service rules, the lawmaker said, allow those over 60 to remain in public positions for up to half a year with a possible 6-month renewal contract in exceptional circumstances.

However, Sam George questioned what makes Rev. Ammishaddai's skill so unique that the rules have apparently been broken to keep him in his role.

"The question we need answers to is why Ken Ofori-Atta has kept his darling Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai at post for another twenty seven (27) months without a contract," MP George said, demanding a forensic audit be conducted on Rev. Ammishaddai's actions during his allegedly illegal extension.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Ghanas economy not yet there but on the right path – IMF Ghana’s economy not yet there but on the right path – IMF

4 hours ago

2023 Corruption Perceptions Index: Ghana still at 43 2023 Corruption Perceptions Index: Ghana still at 43

4 hours ago

Left to Right: GJA President Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Mavis Hawa Koomson and President of GIBA Cecil Sunkwa Mills Attacks on journalists: We support GJA’s total media blackout on Hawa Koomson — ...

4 hours ago

President of the Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association GIBA, Cecil Sunkwa Mills Attacks on journalists: Perpetrators becoming emboldened because they go unpunis...

4 hours ago

AR: Mass stealing of road signs, crash barriers hit major highways, renders motorist in extreme danger A/R: Mass stealing of road signs, crash barriers hit major highways, renders mot...

5 hours ago

AR: Unidentified decomposed body of man found near Atwima-Denkyemuoso A/R: Unidentified decomposed body of man found near Atwima-Denkyemuoso

5 hours ago

'Rambo-style' armed robbery attack on nine buses in a row terrify passengers on deplorable Manso Nkwanta road 'Rambo-style' armed robbery attack on nine buses in a row terrify passengers on ...

5 hours ago

KNUST basic school closes down amid tertiary senior staffs strike KNUST basic school closes down amid tertiary senior staff’s strike

5 hours ago

Kumasi to get solar streetlight Kumasi to get solar streetlight

5 hours ago

Dr. Kwame Asah-Asante Stop pretending to be fighting corruption; CPI score of 43 has exposed you – Dr....

Just in....
body-container-line