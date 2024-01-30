2023 IIAG report: African governments urged to put data at the heart of governance, development agendas

The Mo Ibrahim Foundation (MIF) on Monday, January 29, launched its 2023 Ibrahim Index of African Governance (IIAG) report in Accra, Ghana.

The IIAG Series 2023 Report launched on the theme; “The Power of Data for Governance: Closing Data Gaps to Accelerate Africa’s Transformation,” highlights the strong correlation between high-quality data and effective governance

The Report makes a strong case for why sound data should be at the heart of Africa’s governance and development agendas.

It also underscores data's role in driving progress, assessing government performance, setting policy priorities, and ensuring trust in governments.

Drawing from the 2022 IIAG dataset, the latest report reveals a strong positive correlation between access to high-quality statistics and effective governance across African countries from 2012 to 2021.

However, Africa remains the continent most impacted by data gaps globally, with the region possessing the lowest availability of civil registration and vital statistics. When it comes to the basic building blocks of statistics that are key to defining public policies, such as population censuses and birth and death registration, many African countries are missing crucial data.

Even in areas where strides have been made, critical governance data gaps persist on issues including health structures, the informal economy, the environment, violence against women, child labour, and illicit financial flows. The underfunding of data remains a serious challenge globally, with statistics receiving just 0.34% of total Official Development Assistance (ODA). In Africa, ODA received for data and statistics has nearly halved between 2018 and 2021.

In addition to investing in data, the report outlines critical strategies to enhance data impact and accelerate development progress on the continent.

These include the importance of ensuring the independence of National Statistical Offices, harnessing alternative data sources like citizen-generated data and private company data, and leveraging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and machine learning.

Mo Ibrahim, Founder and Chair of the Mo Ibrahim Foundation commenting on the latest report emphasised the importance of data for Africa in achieving key development and policy agendas.

He stressed that data gaps must be closed in pursuit of attaining the Sustainable Development Goals.

“Without data, we are driving blind – policies are misdirected and progress on the road to development is stunted. We must act urgently to close the data gap in Africa if we genuinely want to leave no one behind. Data is key to achieving both the African Union’s Agenda 2063 and the UN’ Sustainable Development Goals. I have long been thinking that what UN Agenda 2030 should have begun with is an SDG 0 – Sound Data for Governance,” he said.

At the launch of the report co-hosted by Afrobaromete, the Communications Manager for the Mo Ibrahim Foundation, Saymon Nascimento stressed that the MIF as an African Foundation will continue to focus on the critical importance of governance and leadership in Africa.

In a remark, the Chief Executive Officer of Afrobarometer, Joseph Asunka described the partnership with the Mo Ibrahim Foundation as an excellent one.

He said Afrobarometer believes the IIAG Report is a crucial one, adding that without data it will be difficult for any country to progress.

“Without data, we can’t move forward…We must invest in data generation,” Joseph Asunka said.

Find a copy of the full report below.

2023 IIAG Series Report: The power of data for governance