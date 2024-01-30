AMA reduces road crashes from 22% to 17%   

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has reduced road crashes and fatalities from 22% to 17% on roads of the capital city through proper road infrastructure.

Specifically, the AMA and Bloomberg Philanthropies Initiative for Global Road Safety (BIGRS) have carried out road enhancement works at the Holy Spirit Cathedral intersection to ensure the safety of pedestrians.

The Mayor of Accra, Mrs Elizabeth Kwatsoe Sackey, who disclosed this at the inauguration of this road safety enhancement project, said the two bodies have remarked faded road markings like stop lines, centre lines, crossing lines and directional lines.

Fixed painted bollards have also been mounted at pedestrian crossings to discourage motorcyclists from using such areas.

This aims at reducing motorcyclist-pedestrian conflicts and speed limit signs and provides junction lane definition markings at the intersection to guide vehicular movement.

According to the Motor Traffic and Transport Department of the Ghana Police Service, the area experienced 12 crashes between 2018 and 2020, with eight victims sustaining injuries.

The inauguration of the road safety enhancement project, she said, underscored the Assembly’s commitment to combating the alarming number of fatalities on the roads.

"This milestone reflects the tangible impact of our collaborative endeavours to create safer road environments and protect the lives of our citizens... It lends credence to AMA’s relentlessness towards the reduction of this disheartening number of deaths on our roads,” she said.