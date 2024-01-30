Modern Ghana logo
A/R: Mass stealing of road signs, crash barriers hit major highways, renders motorist in extreme danger

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
Mass stealing of road signs has hit major highways in the Ashanti Region with crash barriers becoming very rampant.

Crash barriers mounted along major highways in the Ashanti Region have been removed by some unscrupulous people posing a huge threat to road users.

Several highways have had these barriers removed with the Sofoline-Abuakwa highway being one of the most affected areas.

The situation according to road safety experts could lead to fatal motor accidents, sparking fear among motorists in the region.

A visit to the Sofoline-Abuakwa highway by this reporter on Tuesday, January 30, 2024 confirmed the situation on the ground.

In an interview on the situation, the Deputy Chairperson for the Ghana Private Road Transport Union at the Sofoline branch, Mr Julius Ceaser expressed worry.

He called on authorities in the country to swiftly find solution to the problem to avert any accident.

The Ashanti Regional Director for Urban Roads, Mr Francis Gambra who confirmed the theft cases, said they have officially reported the situation to the Ghana Police Service to act swiftly.

He revealed that his outfit has already teamed up with security agencies in the region to monitor and arrest individuals stealing the barriers.

He however called on the public to support the department by providing credible information to arrest the perpetrators.

