Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

'Rambo-style' armed robbery attack on nine buses in a row terrify passengers on deplorable Manso Nkwanta road

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
Headlines 'Rambo-style' armed robbery attack on nine buses in a row terrify passengers on deplorable Manso Nkwanta road
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Dozens of passengers have been robbed at gunpoint by some suspected armed robbers on the deplorable Manso Nkwanta road in the Ashanti Region leaving one injured.

The suspects numbering five, according to victims, robbed passengers of their monies, phones and other valuables at Denyaase stretch of the road.

The incident reportedly occurred around, 3:00am on Tuesday, January 30, 2024.

Narrating the incident to this reporter, one of the victims, name withheld, disclosed that the suspected robbers were operating with big guns, machetes and huge sticks.

She revealed that some of the passengers were beaten to pulp for not having enough money on them.

"The gun-wielding men had mounted a barrier stopping cars from both ends of the road. I saw about nine passenger cars who were stopped by the robbers, they then ask us to come down and begin to demand our valuables.

"One of the men on board a sprinter bus was beaten heavily by the robbers when he failed to show where his money is. The robbers attacked him with the huge sticks and machete, while others also hit him with the bat of the gun causing him injuries," a victim stated.

The victim however revealed that the suspected robbers vamoosed into a nearby bush upon hearing a police siren from a distance.

The victims have called on the Ghana Police Service to beef up security on the Manso Nkwanta road.

Top Stories

44 minutes ago

2023 Corruption Perceptions Index: Ghana still at 43 2023 Corruption Perceptions Index: Ghana still at 43

47 minutes ago

Left to Right: GJA President Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Mavis Hawa Koomson and President of GIBA Cecil Sunkwa Mills Attacks on journalists: We support GJA’s total media blackout on Hawa Koomson — ...

47 minutes ago

President of the Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association GIBA, Cecil Sunkwa Mills Attacks on journalists: Perpetrators becoming emboldened because they go unpunis...

51 minutes ago

AR: Mass stealing of road signs, crash barriers hit major highways, renders motorist in extreme danger A/R: Mass stealing of road signs, crash barriers hit major highways, renders mot...

1 hour ago

AR: Unidentified decomposed body of man found near Atwima-Denkyemuoso A/R: Unidentified decomposed body of man found near Atwima-Denkyemuoso

1 hour ago

'Rambo-style' armed robbery attack on nine buses in a row terrify passengers on deplorable Manso Nkwanta road 'Rambo-style' armed robbery attack on nine buses in a row terrify passengers on ...

1 hour ago

KNUST basic school closes down amid tertiary senior staffs strike KNUST basic school closes down amid tertiary senior staff’s strike

1 hour ago

Kumasi to get solar streetlight Kumasi to get solar streetlight

1 hour ago

Dr. Kwame Asah-Asante Stop pretending to be fighting corruption; CPI score of 43 has exposed you – Dr....

1 hour ago

Ivory Coast players celebrate after winning the penalty shoot-out against Senegal to reach the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations. By KENZO TRIBOUILLARD AFP Ivory Coast stun AFCON holders Senegal, Cape Verde into quarter-finals

Just in....
body-container-line