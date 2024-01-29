Modern Ghana logo
Bawku crisis: Curfew revised to 6pm to 6am, temporary motorbike ban imposed in Binduri

Authorities in the Upper East Region have revised the curfew hours in Bawku township and imposed a temporary ban on motorbike riding in Binduri district following renewed violence in the troubled Bawku enclave.

In a statement issued on Monday, January 29, the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) said the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) met in an emergency meeting and decided to revise the curfew hours in Bawku from 8pm to 5am to 6pm to 6am.

The statement, signed by Chief Director of RCC Alhaji Abubakari Inusah on behalf of the Regional Minister, also announced a ban on motorbike riding in Binduri district.

"It also placed a temporal ban on the ridding of motorbikes in the Binduri district. Consequently, the DISEC of the Binduri District Assembly is hereby directed to enforce the directive with effect from the 29th January, 2024," part of the statement read.

The measures come after renewed clashes in recent days left several dead in both Bawku and neighbouring Binduri.

Security agencies have been struggling to contain the disturbances which are often linked to a protracted chieftaincy dispute.

Residents now live in perpetual fear as the crisis continues to destabilize the entire Bawku municipality and neighbouring towns.

The new directives are aimed at allowing security personnel better control of the situation during the restricted hours.

