Ekumfi neglect: We're extremely shocked, struggling to believe what Akufo-Addo said — Paramount Chief

The paramount chief of Ekumfi Traditional Area, Odeefour Akyin VIII has expressed shock and disbelief over President Nana Akufo-Addo's recent admission of denying the constituency development projects as punishment for voting out the ruling NPP MP.

In a press conference on Monday, January 29, the chief said he struggled to accept the president's claim that he blocked state resources from the area after Francis Kingsley Ato Cudjoe's defeat in the 2020 elections.

"We're extremely shocked by this statement and struggle to believe the same to be true because we did not believe that the president who is constitutionally mandated to be responsible for the development of the country would politically segregate a country treat others with disdain and deny us development because we didn't vote for his preferred candidate," the chief said.

The Omanhene noted that Ghana's constitution does not allow the president to decide who people should vote for.

“There is no provision in the 1992 constitution of Ghana mandates the President to decide who the people of Ekumfi or any other constituency should vote for as their legislator so we do not seem to fathom why the President has abandoned all ongoing projects including road construction simply because we did not retain Ato Cudjoe," he stated.

President Akufo-Addo recently admitted during a visit to the Jubilee House by some family members of late President Atta Mills that he had intentionally ignored the constituency's needs after Ato Cudjoe, whom he made a minister and deputy minister, lost his parliamentary seat.

“I made Ato Cudjoe a minister and a deputy minister so he could do something there for you. But unfortunately he lost his seat in the next election and it's all part of the reasons also ignored you for a while, must be honest with the truth," the president said.

The President's comments have sparked outrage with critics arguing the government should prioritize national development based on need rather than political affiliation.

Ekumfi continues to lack basic amenities despite being the hometown of late former President John Evans Atta Mills, noted the paramount chief.