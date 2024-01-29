Modern Ghana logo
Stay out of classrooms else we'll come after you — NACOC warns smoke addicts

Stay out of classrooms else we'll come after you — NACOC warns smoke addicts
The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has issued a strong warning to individuals using drug use to stop invading classrooms.

In a statement dated Monday, January 29, NACOC's Public Affairs Department said it has observed the "indiscriminate invasion and use of schools, particularly public schools by persons known to be involved in drug use disorders across the country."

The commission noted that classrooms have been used as "a place of trade, bedroom, and smoking area and even as a place of convenience" by drug users.

NACOC further pointed out that "Persons with drug use disorder exhibit propensities, which pose security, public health and safety risks to students, and hinder their academics."

As a result, NACOC is now "cautioning the public, particularly those identified as perpetrators of such acts, to refrain from using public schools with immediate effect, as it will not hesitate to clamp down and prosecute offenders."

The warning comes as NACOC seeks to ensure "the public health and safety of the citizenry" in accordance with Act 1019, which mandates the commission's work.

NACOC said it is working with key stakeholders including local government authorities, police and education bodies to address "the looming threat" posed by drug users exploiting school properties.

Students, teachers and parents have also been assured of NACOC's commitment to tackle the problem.

