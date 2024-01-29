Modern Ghana logo
Everyone has a plan for Africa except Africa itself — Larry Madowo

Larry Madowo, CNN's Kenya-based correspondent and host of their African current affairs show, is raising questions about the lack of development strategies being driven by African leaders themselves.

In a post via X on Monday, January 29, the journalist noted that African heads of state were attending yet another summit focused on partnerships with an outside region.

The Italy-Africa Summit in Rome saw leaders discuss cooperation on issues like health, education and investment.

However, Madowo questioned how much time and money African governments spend participating in these frequent conferences sponsored by other world powers.

He listed a number of partnership initiatives led by external regions and countries that have positioned themselves as partners for Africa's growth.

These include forums like Russia-Africa, US-Africa, China-Africa, France-Africa, Saudi-Africa, Turkey-Africa and India-Africa.

The commentator argued that while outside engagement can benefit development, the primary strategies and vision for the continent's future should be homegrown by African nations themselves.

So far, he said, there seems to be a lack of coordinated pan-African strategic plans led by the African Union or regional economic blocs.

"Everyone has a plan for Africa except Africa?” he quizzed in the concluding part of his post.

Isaac Donkor
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

