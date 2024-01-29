Modern Ghana logo
29.01.2024 Press Statement

UNISFA condemn attacks on civilians and killing of peacekeeper

By UNISFA
29.01.2024 LISTEN

The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) strongly condemns a series of armed attacks that took place at 16:45hrs on 27 January 2024 in the Abyei Area, which resulted in civilian casualties as well as the death of a United Nations peacekeeper from Ghana.

The Mission confirms that the intercommunal clashes that took place in the Nyinkuac, Majbong and Khadian areas led to casualties and the evacuation of civilians to UNISFA bases to provide safety for those caught up in the violence. Efforts are underway to verify the number of those killed, injured, and displaced in the violence.

In addition, the UNISFA base in Agok came under attack by an armed group. The mission repelled the attack, but tragically a Ghanaian peacekeeper was killed during the incident. The mission strongly condemns the violence and extends its profound condolences to the families of the civilians who lost their lives as well as the fallen peacekeeper, who gave his life in the service of the people of Abyei. The mission also wishes all of those who were injured in the attacks a speedy and full recovery.

UNISFA reaffirms its commitment to carrying out its mandate to provide proactive and robust protection of civilians as well as support to all efforts to secure peace and security in its area of operations. The mission urges a swift and thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to these attacks and to ensure that all perpetrators are held accountable

