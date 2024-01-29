Bawumia calls for end of stigmatisation against cured lepers 

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has called for an end to stigmatisation against cured lepers and given assurance of the government’s unwavering commitment to supporting them with their basic needs.

The Vice President made the call when he joined residents of the Weija Leprosarium in Accra, the Ghana Lepers Aid Committee and other stakeholders, to mark the 2024 World Leprosy Day.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr. Bawumia, who is the Chief Patron of the Ghana Lepers Aid Committee, and a strong supporter of lepers in the country, said treating lepers with love was as important as putting in place measures to end the disease.

He, therefore, underscored the need for cured lepers to be treated with dignity and love, as they posed no risk of transmission to others.

“Many people don’t understand that when leprosy is treated and cured, there is no risk of transmission,” Dr. Bawumia said.

He added: “This is what we have to understand as Ghanaians and as human beings; that when you meet a cured leper, you have to show them love by touching and hugging them. There is no risk of transmission.

“Let us deal with the cured lepers with love and care. It is not their fault that they contracted this disease. It is an affliction, which could have happened to any of us.”

While urging society to embrace cured lepers, the Vice President also outlined measures the government had taken in the fight against the disease, including infrastructure development at various leprosaria across the country and support services.

“We are committed as a government to facilitating the provisions of national programmes to help these marginalised Ghanaians. They represent the very least and downtrodden in our society and they have hope in us. We, therefore, cannot let them down,” Dr. Bawumia said.

The Vice President noted that over the past seven years, government had improved the fight against leprosy and made discovery in that area through better collaboration with the National Leprosy Program under the Ghana Health Service. Surveillance.

That, he said, had improved case findings, increased treatment and reached more persons with the disease.

Inspite of the gains, Dr. Bawumia observed that the disease, unfortunately, had not left the shores of Ghana and pledged to do more to eradicate it.

“It is still prevalent. However, it has been under reasonable

control because of collaboration with the Ghana Health Service. We still can do more for the good of our people.”

“Our mission is to end this disease though we faced severe obstacles, but our resilience has made us successful in many areas,” he said.

The Vice President mentioned government interventions including the redevelopment of project at Weija Leprosarium, the renovations at Ankaful Leprosarium General Hospital, the Laboratory for Leprosy and Skin Conditions at Wa, and the Leprosy Clinic at Kokofu.

“This year, we are equipping all these facilities through the District Assemblies Common Fund and commissioning them to operate. We have also distributed food to about 500 people

affected by leprosy in the country this January, courtesy of the District Assemblies Common Fund.”

“This year, Ankaful, Weija, Nkanchina, Wa, Doremu, Ho, and

Kokofu districts have all benefited from food and medical supplies. We are grateful to the District Assemblies Common fund,” he recalled.

Dr. Bawumia cut the sod for the construction of a kitchen for the Weija Leprosarium, which he donated money to support.

World Leprosy Day is observed internationally on the last Sunday of every January to spread awareness about the disease.

Vice President Bawumia, who is a strong advocate against the stigmatisation of lepers and often spends the day at leprosaria.

