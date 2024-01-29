2024 elections: Even if every Ghanaian votes for Cheddar, he won't win; it's not his time — Ajagurajah

The leader and founder of the Ajagurajah Movement, Bishop Kwabena Asiamah has prophesied that businessman and 2024 independent presidential candidate Nana Kwame Bediako, known popularly as Cheddar, will not win the 2024 elections regardless of his efforts.

Speaking in an Instagram live session, Bishop Asiamah stated that Cheddar is not ordained to be president in 2025 but may have a chance later.

He further revealed that the businessman will be a disciplinarian if he subsequently becomes the president of the country one day.

“Cheddar is not going to win the 2024 elections, let him do anything in the world, even if all Ghanaians vote for him. Do you know why? It is not his time yet.

“Even though it is not Cheddar’s time yet, he is going to be the president of Ghana one day. If that happens, he will be a disciplinarian who will deal with recalcitrant public officials in the country,” said Ajagurajah

The businessman has in recent times unveiled his plan to contest the 2024 elections as an independent presidential candidate through his New Force Movement.

He has promised to be the saviour of the suffering Ghanaians and change the narrative created by NPP and NDC.