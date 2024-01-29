Arrest Yendi MP Farouk Aliu Mahama for assaulting Citi TV/FM journalist — GJA petitions police

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) in the Northern, Northeast and Savannah Regions has condemned the alleged assault of a Citi FM/TV journalist by the Member of Parliament (MP) for Yendi, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama and has called on police to arrest the lawmaker.

Mohammed Aminu Alabira claims he was slapped and kicked to the ground by the MP at the New Patriotic Party's parliamentary primary in Yendi on Saturday, January 27.

The GJA in a statement dated January 28, said some of the MP's supporters also attacked the journalist in full glare of security officials, who rescued him.

"The GJA strongly condemns this antediluvian act. It is very sad and disturbing that this boorish and vulgar act was perpetrated by no less a person than the MP of the area. This is very shameful and must be condemned by all well-meaning citizens," regional chairman Yakubu Abdul-Majeed said in the statement.

He added, "The MP should know that as a lawmaker, we are governed by laws and behaviours such us what he displayed will not be entertained."

The GJA is calling on police to "as a matter of urgency, arrest the MP over this barbaric act" noting that it will work with authorities to ensure justice is served.

Abdul-Majeed affirmed the association's readiness "to protect all journalists in the region, especially in the performance of their lawful duties without hindrance."

The statement cautioned that "we shall not tolerate any form of abuse on journalists from any individual or group of persons" as election season heats up.