Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger ditch ECOWAS

Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger have announced their withdrawal from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

These three nations, founding members of ECOWAS in 1975, are currently under military rule following coups that ousted civilian leaders.

Colonel Amadou Abdramane, spokesman for the Niger junta, expressed the regret and disappointment of the people of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger, stating that after 49 years, ECOWAS has strayed from the ideals of its founders and the spirit of Pan-Africanism.

Following the coups, the three countries were suspended from ECOWAS, leading to deteriorating relations between them and the regional bloc over recent months.

Col Abdramane criticized ECOWAS for its failure to support these states in their fight against terrorism and insecurity.

Additionally, last year, Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger withdrew from the international G5 force established to combat Islamist militants in the Sahel region. Instead, they formed their own Alliance of Sahel States (AES).

