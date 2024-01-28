Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger ditch ECOWAS

Headlines Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger ditch ECOWAS
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger have announced their withdrawal from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

These three nations, founding members of ECOWAS in 1975, are currently under military rule following coups that ousted civilian leaders.

Colonel Amadou Abdramane, spokesman for the Niger junta, expressed the regret and disappointment of the people of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger, stating that after 49 years, ECOWAS has strayed from the ideals of its founders and the spirit of Pan-Africanism.

Following the coups, the three countries were suspended from ECOWAS, leading to deteriorating relations between them and the regional bloc over recent months.

Col Abdramane criticized ECOWAS for its failure to support these states in their fight against terrorism and insecurity.

Additionally, last year, Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger withdrew from the international G5 force established to combat Islamist militants in the Sahel region. Instead, they formed their own Alliance of Sahel States (AES).

— Classfmonline

Top Stories

1 hour ago

'Down with ECOWAS' says a placard at a January 2022 protest in Bamako against sanctions imposed on Mali by the West African bloc. By FLORENT VERGNES AFPFile Burkina, Mali, Niger quit West African bloc ECOWAS

6 hours ago

NPP Primary: Businessman gives captivating showdown at Assin Central NPP Primary: Businessman gives captivating ‘showdown’ at  Assin Central  

6 hours ago

NPP Primary: Delegates endorse Employment Ministerin Sunyani West NPP Primary: Delegates endorse Employment Minister in Sunyani West

6 hours ago

Consider the supreme interest of NPP; support elected candidates — Bawumia to defeated aspirants Consider the supreme interest of NPP; support elected candidates — Bawumia to de...

6 hours ago

I will never leave any part of Hohoe undeveloped — Peter Amewu I will never leave any part of Hohoe undeveloped — Peter Amewu  

6 hours ago

Asokwa: Fire sweeps through slum, renders scores homeless Asokwa: Fire sweeps through slum, renders scores homeless

7 hours ago

AFP - TONY KARUMBA Thousands march against femicide in Kenya

21 hours ago

NPP Primary: I hoped to win but not with landslide victory – Mike Oquaye Jnr NPP Primary: I hoped to win but not with landslide victory – Mike Oquaye Jnr  

21 hours ago

NPP Primary: Berekum East delegate on oxygen brought in taxi to vote NPP Primary: Berekum East delegate on oxygen brought in taxi to vote  

Just in....
body-container-line