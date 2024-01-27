Full list of NPP MPs who lost, retained their parliamentary bids

Disappointment and surprise marked the ruling New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary primaries on Saturday, January 27, as several prominent incumbents saw their bids for re-election dashed.
In a major upset, Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Freda Prempeh, was ousted in the Tano North constituency. Challenger Dr. Gideon Boako, Spokesperson for the Vice President and NPP flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, cruised to victory with 444 votes against Prempeh’s 221.
Similarly, Dome-Kwabenya witnessed a stunning defeat for Adwoa Safo, the outspoken Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection. Mike Ocquaye Jr., son of former Speaker Mike Ocquaye, secured a convincing win with 1194 votes, leaving Safo with only 328.
The Abuakwa North constituency also saw a change of guard, with incumbent Gifty Twum-Ampofo narrowly losing to Nana Ampaw Addo-Frempong. Popularly known as “Buffalo,” Addo-Frempong garnered 222 votes compared to Twum-Ampofo’s 202.
Beyond these significant upsets, another high-profile casualty was Deputy Minister of Health, Tina Gifty Mensah. In the Weija Gbawe constituency, she was defeated by Jerry Ahmed Shab, who polled 786 votes to Mensah’s 361.
These unexpected defeats sent shockwaves through the NPP, and raised questions about voter sentiment and future party dynamics.
Minister for Public Enterprises, Joseph Cudjoe lost the Effia primary in the Western Region to Isaac Nyarko Boamah, a financial analyst
Sheila Bartels lost the Ablekuma North poll with 637 votes to Akua Afriyie who polled 756.
Below is the full list of all incumbent NPP MPs who participated in Saturday’s primaries
- Ahafo Asunafo North: Evans Bobie Opoku – Tano North: Freda Prempeh – Lost
- Asutifi North:Patrick Banor Ashanti Adansi Asokwa: KT Hammond – Retained
- Afigya Kwabre North: Collins Adomako Mensah Afigya Sekyere East: Mavis Nkansah-Boadu Asante Akim Central: Kwame Ayimadu-Antwi Asante Akim North: Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi — Asante Akim South: Kwaku Asante-Boateng Asokwa: Patricia Appiagyei – Retained
- Atwima Kwanwoma: Kofi Amankwa-Manu Atwima Mponua: Isaac Kwame Asiamah – Lost
- Atwima Nwabiagya South: Emmanuel Agyei Anhwere Bantama: Francis Asenso-Boakye – Retained
- Bosome Freho: Akwasi Darko Boateng – Lost
- Juaben: Ama Pomaa Boateng Kwadaso: Kingsley Nvarko Mampong: Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong Manhyia North: Akwasi Konadu Manhyia South: Matthew Opoku Prempeh – Retained
- Manso Adubia: Yaw Frimpong Addo Manso Nkwanta: George Kwabena Obeng Takyi – Lost
- Nsuta Kwamang Beposo: Adelaide Ntim – Retained
- Obuasi East: Patrick Boakye-Yiadom Obuasi West: Kwaku Agyemang Kwarteng Odotobri: Emmanuel Akwasi Gyamfi – Lost
- Offinso North: Ntim Augustine Collins Old Tafo: Vicent Ekow Assafuah Subin: Eugene Boakye Antwi – Lost
- Bono Berekum West: Kwaku Agyenim Boateng Dormaa Central: Kwaku Agyeman Manu Berekum East: Nelson Kyeremeh Sunyani West: Ignatius Baffour Awuah Bono East Pru West: Jalulah PambiinStephen Central Mfantseman: Ophelia Mensah – Retained
- Hemang Lower Denkyira: Bright Wireko-Brobby – Lost
- Abura Asebu Kwamankese: Elvis Morris Donkoh – Lost
- Gomoa Central: Naana Eyiah Awutu Senya East: Mavis Hawa Koomson – Retained
- Agona West: Cynthia Mamle Morrison Eastern Nsawam/Adoagyiri: Frank Annoh-Dompreh – Retained
- Abirem: Osei John Frimpong – Lost
- Abuakwa North: Gifty Twum-Ampofo – Lost
- Ofoase/Ayirebi: Kojo Oppong Nkrumah Kade: Agyare Alexander Lower West Akim: Charles Acheampong – Retained
- Asene Akroso Manso: George Kwame Aboagye Nkawkaw: Joseph Frempong Atiwa East: Abena Osei-Asare – Retained
- Mpraeso: Davis Ansah Opoku Akim Swedru: Kennedy Osei Nyarko Suhum: Kwadjo Asante – Lost
- New Juaben South: Michael Okyere Baafi Fanteakwa South: Kofi Okyere-Agyekum – Lost
- Fanteakwa North: Kwabena Amankwa Asiamah – Lost
- Achiase: Kofi Ahenkorah Marfo Greater Accra Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfrom: Sylvester M. Tetteh – Retained
- Dome Kwabenya: Sarah Adwoa Safo – Lost
- Ablekuma North: Sheila Bartels – Lost
- Ayawaso Central: Henry Quartey – Retained
- Anyaa Sowutuom: Dickson Adomako Kissi – Rejected
- Ablekuma West: Ursula Owusu-Ekuful – Retained
- Amasaman: Akwasi Owusu Afrifa-Mensah – Lost
- Tema Central: Yves Hanson-Nortey – Lost
- Weija Gbawe: Tina Gifty Naa Ayeley Mensah – Lost
- Trobu: Moses Anim – Lost
- North East Walewale: Lariba Zuwera Abudu Northern Zabzugu: Jabaah John Bennam – Lost
- Nanton: Mohammed Hardi Tufeiru – Retained
- Yendi: Umar Farouk Aliu Mahama Mion: Musah Abdul-Aziz Ayaba Savannah Daboya-Mankarigu: Mahama Asei Seini Salaga North: Alhassan Abdallah Iddi Upper West Sissala East: Amidu Chinnia Issahaku – Retained
- Western Tarkwa-Nsuaem: George Mireku Duker – Retained
- Kwesimintsim: Prince Hamid Armah – Retained
- Sekondi: Andrew Kofi Egyapa Mercer Efia: Joseph Cudjoe – Lost
- Shama: Samuel Erickson Abakah – Lost
- Mpohor: John Kobin Abbam Aboah Sanie – Retained
- Takoradi: Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah – Retained
- Western North Bibiani-Anhwiaso Bekwai: Alfred Obeng-Boateng
- Sefwi Akontombra: Djornobuah Alex Tetteh
