Full list of NPP MPs who lost, retained their parliamentary bids

Disappointment and surprise marked the ruling New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary primaries on Saturday, January 27, as several prominent incumbents saw their bids for re-election dashed.

In a major upset, Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Freda Prempeh, was ousted in the Tano North constituency. Challenger Dr. Gideon Boako, Spokesperson for the Vice President and NPP flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, cruised to victory with 444 votes against Prempeh’s 221.

Similarly, Dome-Kwabenya witnessed a stunning defeat for Adwoa Safo, the outspoken Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection. Mike Ocquaye Jr., son of former Speaker Mike Ocquaye, secured a convincing win with 1194 votes, leaving Safo with only 328.

The Abuakwa North constituency also saw a change of guard, with incumbent Gifty Twum-Ampofo narrowly losing to Nana Ampaw Addo-Frempong. Popularly known as “Buffalo,” Addo-Frempong garnered 222 votes compared to Twum-Ampofo’s 202.

Beyond these significant upsets, another high-profile casualty was Deputy Minister of Health, Tina Gifty Mensah. In the Weija Gbawe constituency, she was defeated by Jerry Ahmed Shab, who polled 786 votes to Mensah’s 361.

These unexpected defeats sent shockwaves through the NPP, and raised questions about voter sentiment and future party dynamics.

Minister for Public Enterprises, Joseph Cudjoe lost the Effia primary in the Western Region to Isaac Nyarko Boamah, a financial analyst

Sheila Bartels lost the Ablekuma North poll with 637 votes to Akua Afriyie who polled 756.

Below is the full list of all incumbent NPP MPs who participated in Saturday’s primaries

Asunafo North: Evans Bobie Opoku – Tano North: Freda Prempeh – Lost

Afigya Kwabre North: Collins Adomako Mensah Afigya Sekyere East: Mavis Nkansah-Boadu Asante Akim Central: Kwame Ayimadu-Antwi Asante Akim North: Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi — Asante Akim South: Kwaku Asante-Boateng Asokwa: Patricia Appiagyei – Retained

Atwima Kwanwoma: Kofi Amankwa-Manu Atwima Mponua: Isaac Kwame Asiamah – Lost

Atwima Nwabiagya South: Emmanuel Agyei Anhwere Bantama: Francis Asenso-Boakye – Retained

Bosome Freho: Akwasi Darko Boateng – Lost

Juaben: Ama Pomaa Boateng Kwadaso: Kingsley Nvarko Mampong: Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong Manhyia North: Akwasi Konadu Manhyia South: Matthew Opoku Prempeh – Retained

Manso Adubia: Yaw Frimpong Addo Manso Nkwanta: George Kwabena Obeng Takyi – Lost

Nsuta Kwamang Beposo: Adelaide Ntim – Retained

Obuasi East: Patrick Boakye-Yiadom Obuasi West: Kwaku Agyemang Kwarteng Odotobri: Emmanuel Akwasi Gyamfi – Lost

Offinso North: Ntim Augustine Collins Old Tafo: Vicent Ekow Assafuah Subin: Eugene Boakye Antwi – Lost

Berekum West: Kwaku Agyenim Boateng Dormaa Central: Kwaku Agyeman Manu Berekum East: Nelson Kyeremeh Sunyani West: Ignatius Baffour Awuah Pru West: Jalulah PambiinStephen Mfantseman: Ophelia Mensah – Retained

Abura Asebu Kwamankese: Elvis Morris Donkoh – Lost

Gomoa Central: Naana Eyiah Awutu Senya East: Mavis Hawa Koomson – Retained

Agona West: Cynthia Mamle Morrison Nsawam/Adoagyiri: Frank Annoh-Dompreh – Retained

Abuakwa North: Gifty Twum-Ampofo – Lost

Ofoase/Ayirebi: Kojo Oppong Nkrumah Kade: Agyare Alexander Lower West Akim: Charles Acheampong – Retained

Asene Akroso Manso: George Kwame Aboagye Nkawkaw: Joseph Frempong Atiwa East: Abena Osei-Asare – Retained

Mpraeso: Davis Ansah Opoku Akim Swedru: Kennedy Osei Nyarko Suhum: Kwadjo Asante – Lost

New Juaben South: Michael Okyere Baafi Fanteakwa South: Kofi Okyere-Agyekum – Lost

Fanteakwa North: Kwabena Amankwa Asiamah – Lost

Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfrom: Sylvester M. Tetteh – Retained

Ablekuma North: Sheila Bartels – Lost

Ayawaso Central: Henry Quartey – Retained

Anyaa Sowutuom: Dickson Adomako Kissi – Rejected

Ablekuma West: Ursula Owusu-Ekuful – Retained

Amasaman: Akwasi Owusu Afrifa-Mensah – Lost

Tema Central: Yves Hanson-Nortey – Lost

Weija Gbawe: Tina Gifty Naa Ayeley Mensah – Lost

Trobu: Moses Anim – Lost

Walewale: Lariba Zuwera Abudu Zabzugu: Jabaah John Bennam – Lost

Yendi: Umar Farouk Aliu Mahama Mion: Musah Abdul-Aziz Ayaba Nanton: Mohammed Hardi Tufeiru – Retained Daboya-Mankarigu: Mahama Asei Seini Salaga North: Alhassan Abdallah Iddi Sissala East: Amidu Chinnia Issahaku – Retained

Kwesimintsim: Prince Hamid Armah – Retained

Sekondi: Andrew Kofi Egyapa Mercer Efia: Joseph Cudjoe – Lost

Shama: Samuel Erickson Abakah – Lost

Mpohor: John Kobin Abbam Aboah Sanie – Retained

Takoradi: Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah – Retained

Bibiani-Anhwiaso Bekwai: Alfred Obeng-Boateng Sefwi Akontombra: Djornobuah Alex Tetteh

-Citi Newsroom