NPP Primaries: Notable MPs not returning to parliament

Several notable incumbent MPs from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) have suffered defeat in their quest for re-election in the upcoming December elections.

This list of defeated incumbents adds to the previously announced 19 MPs who have chosen not to seek reelection, signaling significant changes in the party’s parliamentary representation.

They are; Joseph Cudjoe – Effia Freda Prempeh – Tano North Adwoa Sarfo – Dome Kwabenya Ama Pomaa Boateng – Juaben Sheila Bartels – Ablekuma North Moses Anim – Trobu John Benam – Zabzugu Tina Mensah – Weija/Gbawe Eugene Boakye Antwi – Subin Akwasi Afrifa Mensah – Amasaman Dr Amoako Kissi – Anyaa Sowutuom Hanson Nortey – Tema Central Bright Wereko Brobbey – Twifo Heman Lower Denkyira

Elvis Donkor – Abura Asebu Kwamankese Erickson Abaka – Shama Akwasi Darko Boateng – Bosome Freho Kwadwo Asante – Suhum Mahama Seini – Daboya

-Citi Newsroom

