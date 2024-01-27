Modern Ghana logo
NPP primaries: ‘Thousands still love me; I'll rise again’ — Adwoa Safo after defeat

Sarah Adwoa Safo has reacted to her defeat in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries for the Dome Kwabenya constituency, saying she will rise again despite the setback.

The long-serving MP lost her bid for re-election in Saturday's parliamentary primaries, managing only 328 votes against 1,194 for her main challenger Mike Oquaye Jnr.

In a short video sighted by this portal on social media, Adwoa Safo was seen dancing to a song by Ghanaian rapper Amerado titled "Kweku Ananse".

The lyrics of the song speak of rising again despite a downfall and not envying anyone.

It further says as long as her family had something to eat and were satisfied, she was fine.

Adwoa Safo did not provide any direct comment on her defeat but the video and accompanying song appeared to be her way of responding to the outcome of the primaries.

Her loss brings an end to her decade-long stint as MP for Dome Kwabenya, which many analysts attribute to her prolonged absence from parliamentary and ministerial duties in 2022 without permission.

Adwoa Safo, who was then the Gender Minister faced heavy criticism which pushed President Akufo-Addo to relief her of the post.

