NPP primaries: COP Alex Mensah floored in Bekwai primary

Retired Commissioner of Police, George Alex Mensah, has lost his quest to secure the Bekwai primary during the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary elections held on Saturday, January 27.

COP Mensah (Rtd) lost the primary to Ralph Poku-Adusei, who emerged victorious with 662 votes.

In contrast, the retired commissioner secured 245 votes. Other contenders, Henry Opoku-Ware and Kingsley Opoku Agyemang, polled 30 and 1 vote, respectively.

The competition featured four candidates vying for the opportunity to replace the incumbent Bekwai MP, Joe Osei-Owusu, who has opted not to seek re-election.

Despite the open endorsement of the retired COP Alex Mensah by the current MP, delegates ultimately favoured Ralph Poku-Adusei.

It’s noteworthy that the retired police officer was previously involved in a controversial leaked audio scandal, where an alleged plot to oust the Inspector General of Police to manipulate the 2024 polls for the governing party was purportedly captured.

-citinewsroom

